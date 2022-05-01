The reason Jessica Alba refuses nude scenes

The reality is that it has been a long time Jessica Alba has made clear its position of refusing to carry out nude scenes. However, beyond the fact that she was exhausted from everyone seeing her as a little figure with a pretty body, she had other totally understandable reasons.

Sensuality is not a priority for Jessica Alba

Already in 2010, for the magazine Scarlet confessed, “No, I will never do a nude scene. I can act sexy and wear sexy clothes, but I can’t get naked. I come from a very Catholic family, so it was not considered good to flaunt oneself. how that”. That was probably one of the first times where the actress raised her voice, clarifying her line of thought.

However, after the years passed, between her talent and indisputable beauty, the proposals did not stop. However, she always maintained the same position and came out to tell the real reason why he refuses to nude scenes. The actress is very clear about her priorities, including her children and even, what would the grandmother think?

Jessica Alba refuses nude scenes. Why?

“I don’t want my grandparents to see my boobs. That’s it,” she said to Glamor during its June edition in 2014. To which he added: “It would be strange at Christmas. And, I mean, really, if you look at the movies I’ve done, getting naked would never ‘elevate’ the image.”

Despite his firm stance not to strip, his characters have. It was in 2010, the Daily Mail reported that there was a scene where Alba’s character appeared nude in the movie Machete.

But of course, the clarification was made known immediately. The nude scene was digitally altered. In this way, it is that they took off his underwear and his representative confirmed it:

“Jessica has been adamant in her determination not to appear nude in movies since the beginning of her career,” said the actress’s publicist, to which he later explained in detail:

“The decision to digitally remove the underwear from the shower scene in Machete was one that she and Robert Rodriguez made together, one that would serve their vision for the film, as well as honor their personal convictions regarding nudity. She is very proud of the film and stands by the creative decisions she and Robert made about this scene.”

Jessica Alba has another reason not to do nudity

Jessica Alba she has another and very valid reason for refusing to appear nude in a movie. From her point of view and probably from many others, Hollywood can be a ruthless and terrifying place. The star explained many years ago that she starved herself as a teenager and did it all in an effort to minimize her curves and thus try to attract less attention from creepy men who only made her feel like an object.

In the same interview, she said, “I stopped eating a lot when I became an actress. I made myself look more like a child so I wouldn’t get as much attention.”

Clearly, Jessica has valid and even heartbreaking reasons for refusing the nude scenes. Do you agree with her?