The reason Jessica Alba refuses nude scenes

The reality is that it has been a long time Jessica Alba has made clear its position of refusing to carry out nude scenes. However, beyond the fact that she was exhausted from everyone seeing her as a little figure with a pretty body, she had other totally understandable reasons.

Sensuality is not a priority for Jessica Alba

Already in 2010, for the magazine Scarlet confessed, “No, I will never do a nude scene. I can act sexy and wear sexy clothes, but I can’t get naked. I come from a very Catholic family, so it was not considered good to flaunt oneself. how that”. That was probably one of the first times where the actress raised her voice, clarifying her line of thought.

