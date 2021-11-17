the reason why he chose the Nerazzurri

Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter midfielder, gave an interview, also revealing the reason that led him to choose the Nerazzurri

Interviewed by 433, Hakan Calhanoglu revealed the reasons that led him to choose theInter in summer. On the Turkish there was also the Juventus.

TRANSFER – “My contract was expiring. I spent four years at Milan and I respect everyone, I stayed in touch with everyone and I have a great relationship with the people who are still there. I have no problems. But I wanted a new challenge for my career and I decided to leave with my family. I’m happy to be at Inter, a great club that won the Scudetto last year and plays in the Champions League. Obviously there is a lot of competition, as there are great quality players. I needed this new challenge. We must look forward, not backward. I am grateful to Milan, I was well there and I have no problems with anyone ».

GOALS – “I don’t want to talk too much. But we certainly want to win the Scudetto and do well in the Champions League, where we want to win again against Shakhtar. There is also the Italian Cup, which we want to win. We want to win everything, this is also my dream. I want to raise many trophies and show them to my children by saying: ‘I won this and that while I was playing for Inter ».