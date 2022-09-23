Entertainment

The reason why Sienna Miller came out crying after filming a romantic scene with Ben Affleck

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 39 3 minutes read

If there is an actress with a lot of versatility, it is Sienna Millerwho has participated in a large number of films and television series such as Alfie, G.I. Joe, american sniper, Anatomy of a Scandal, among many other titles. And the same could be said of Ben Affleckwho has worked as an actor and director in various projects such as argus, gone girl, Batman, Good Will Huntingamong others.

And there was an occasion in which both actors coincided. Is about live by nighta film that was released in 2016 and was directed, produced, written and starred by Ben Affleck. In addition, it featured performances by Sienna Miller, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Saldana Y Chris Messinaamong others.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 39 3 minutes read

Related Articles

House of The Dragon: What time can I see chapter 6 in Mexico today this Sunday, September 25?

2 mins ago

Kanye West apologizes for attacking Kim Kardashian in public

4 mins ago

Story of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively proves that with the right person, a relationship will last forever

13 mins ago

“If Cristiano Ronaldo is so good, he scores 1283 goals, period”

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button