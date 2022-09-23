The reason why Sienna Miller came out crying after filming a romantic scene with Ben Affleck

If there is an actress with a lot of versatility, it is Sienna Millerwho has participated in a large number of films and television series such as Alfie, G.I. Joe, american sniper, Anatomy of a Scandal, among many other titles. And the same could be said of Ben Affleckwho has worked as an actor and director in various projects such as argus, gone girl, Batman, Good Will Huntingamong others.

And there was an occasion in which both actors coincided. Is about live by nighta film that was released in 2016 and was directed, produced, written and starred by Ben Affleck. In addition, it featured performances by Sienna Miller, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Saldana Y Chris Messinaamong others.

Ben Affleck got into Live by Night.

Based on the homonymous novel by Dennis Lehane, live by night follows the story of Joe Coughlin, a gangster who smuggles alcohol during Prohibition in the United States in the 1920s. However, Joe’s ambition leads him to steal the money and the mistress of a mafia boss, unleashing a war that even he himself can’t stop.

Needless to say that Ben Affleck was placed in the skin of the protagonist, Joe Coughlin, while Sienna Miller She was in charge of giving life to Emma Gould, the mobster’s lover. In this way, the actors had to share several scenes together, as they also had to film some romantic scenes and according to the words of Millerdid not have a good time.

Sienna Miller and Ben Affleck put themselves in the shoes of lovers.

A while ago, the 40-year-old actress revealed that filming the scenes with the husband of Jennifer Lopez It was not easy at all because they did not have chemistry as a couple. “Ben Affleck is like my brother. I have never laughed so much in my entire life,” revealed the actress. “We couldn’t be less attracted to each other, which doesn’t sound so great when you’re supposed to be playing lovers. We had zero chemistry” he finished.

Related news

However, although the relationship between the actors was very good, the truth is that the lack of chemistry was not what bothered the actress. Even though there was no awkwardness between them when filming romantic scenesthere was an occasion in which they had to pass nine hours straight filming a. which caused much anguish in Miller.

“I read the script and it seemed like we were doing it everywhere, in the car, at the bar, and I thought: This is a whole day shooting love scenes!” the interpreter recalled. And she recalled that one of those scenes in particular was very drawn out and she was forced to leave the set several times because she couldn’t stop crying. “After nine hours, I was left crying and shaking,” he revealed.

“Having to be naked and rolling around on top of your co-star while 20 people are standing there looking at their watches and wondering when it’s time for lunch is a very strange thing,” she said. But still, she added that sometimes you have to get over it and move on, because those are some of the demands that a job like acting has.

Sienna Miller did not feel comfortable filming romantic scenes with Ben Affleck.

Still another reason that bothered Sienna MilleIt’s time to record this romantic scene with Ben Affleck, was that the actor and director ordered the cameramen to leave the cameras recording throughout the scene, so as not to lose material. This greatly upset the actress, who could not oppose it.

live by night It finally had its premiere in December 2016 but it did not have good reviews and did not perform well at the box office. Even so, Sienna Miller revealed that despite that scene he didn’t enjoy filming, working with Ben It had been a lot of fun and I would definitely do it again in the future. The film is available at hbo max in Latin America.