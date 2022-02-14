The reasons for the crisis between Russia and Ukraine- Corriere.it

What happened between Russia and Ukraine, why did we get to this point? And why would Putin want to invade the country?

The crisis between Ukraine And Russia, despite several diplomatic attempts, reached a particularly high level of tension. But what are the causes of this crisis? What is at the root of a war that – for some observers – has already begun? 1. What is the origin of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

In February 2014, the Ukrainian people ousted the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovychestablishing a pro-European interim government not recognized by Moscow. Vladimir Putin he answered annexing Crimea and encouraging the rebellion of pro-Russian separatists in the Donbassregion in the Southeast of the country. Today the younger generations are pushing Ukraine towards Europe, and also the current president Volodymyr Zelensky – elected in 2019 – close to the West. The conflict, however, it has more ancient and deeper roots. The Russian president believes that his country has a historical law over Ukraine, which was part of the Soviet Union until the collapse of 1991: he also wrote it openly in a long article published last year, in which he defines Russia and Ukraine as a nation. The collapse of the Soviet Union left deep scars on some of the Russian people: Putin himself had called it the greatest geopolitical catastrophe and Ukraine had been the most painful loss. In many, writes David Sanger on the New York Timesbelieve that Putin now sees himself on a mission to correct this mistake.

Also, last year, Ukraine passed a law banning 13 oligarchs from owning media to influence politics, directly targeting Putin’s friend. Viktor Medvedchuck, one of the richest men in the world. In addition to his activity as an oil tanker, in fact, Medvechuck – who is still under house arrest, accused of other treason – the leader of Ukraine’s main pro-Russian party, Opposition Platform, and owner of a television empire through which he spread Moscow propaganda and influenced Ukrainian politics. Shortly after his arrest, Putin began amassing troops at the border.

2. What does NATO have to do with all this?

Ukraine wants to join NATO, Russia is opposed. Since 2008 – following the Bucharest summit and before the arrival of the pro-European government not recognized by Putin – Kiev was working to enter in the Atlantic Alliance, which is unable to accept new members already involved in conflicts. Furthermore, to be admitted, Ukraine needs to fight the corruption that prevails in the country and to undertake a path of political and military reforms. In this moment, therefore, a highly unlikely entry into NATO, also for the opposition of Russia: for Putin, Ukraine’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance would be the point of no return, even if Russia has no formal veto power. Ukraine, on the other hand, is asking for a precise timeline to join the Atlantic Alliance.

The president of the United States also answered this question indirectly, Joe Biden: The possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the short term is very remote, said the US president. Meanwhile, Russian interference has also renewed the ambitions of countries like Finland and Sweden, which Moscow would like to keep out of the North Atlantic Treaty. 3. Why is Russia afraid of NATO enlargement?

Currently only 6% of Russia’s borders touch NATO countries, according to the US State Department. Ukraine shares a 2,200-kilometer-long border with Russia.

The Kremlin above all wants to keep its sphere of influence in the areaAnd he wants NATO to renounce its activities in Eastern Europereturning to the situation of 1997: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia have since become members of the Atlantic Alliance. This would mean that NATO would have to withdraw its troops from Poland and the three Baltic republics, as well as its missiles from Poland and Romania. Moscow accuses NATO of filling Ukraine with weapons and the United States to stir up tensions. For this reason Putin, speaking after the meeting with Macron on February 7, also spoke of his own atomic arsenal: Do you understand it or not that if Ukraine joins NATO and tries to take back Crimea by military means, Will European countries automatically be drawn into a war with Russia? Obviously, the military potentials of Russia and NATO are incomparable, and we know it. But we also know that Russia is one of the countries with nuclear weapons, and which for some components exceeds the level of different countries. There will be no winners. You Europeans would be drawn into a war against your will. 4. Putin says he will not invade Ukraine: credible?



The facts point to a different situation: in particular the massive deployment of soldiers along the bordersupport for the Donbass separatists – who have been provided with half a million Russian passports – and the threat of severe consequences if Ukraine were to do something provocative. Putin has also already attacked Chechnya in 1999, Georgia in 2008, Ukraine itself in 2014 and Syria in 2015. As Henry Foy notes on Financial TimesHowever, a rather unusual approach to modern diplomacy is also taking place: the White House, NATO and the European Union are disseminating a large amount of briefings, intelligence information, threats and accusations of various kinds – material generally reserved for negotiations – in order to avoid a war. All this, explains the Brussels correspondent of the British daily, has exposed to the global public the divisions of the Western front on how to deal with Russia. 5. But how does Putin justify the deployment of soldiers at the border?

Russia believes it can move troops at will within its territory, explains the Moscow correspondent of the Bbc Steve Rosenberg. Not only that: (scheduled) exercises are also underway with Belarus. 6. Why is the United States interested in Ukraine?

As written by Giuseppe Sarcina here, the American president did not seek a confrontation with the Russians: his agenda was different. Biden is convinced that the Ukrainian crisis is fraught with risks also on the side of domestic politics. The reason is very simple. If Putin bluffs or eventually comes to an agreement, many will claim the credit. But if the Russian leader attacks and paralyzes half the West, then everyone will call into question the responsibilities, the weakness of Biden. At the beginning of 2021, the US administration thought it could stabilize relations with the Kremlin, offering collaboration on terrorism and a gradual disarmament plan. Today, despite herself, forced to update the political line, preparing for a clash with Moscow in the 1960s. Furthermore, the White House does not want to be found unprepared at any level, at the cost of appearing alarmist. This is why, among other things, it is urging American citizens to leave Kiev: we must not repeat the disastrous and humiliating scenes of panic seen in Kabul last August. The United States certainly wants to limit Vladimir Putin’s influence – they fear Russian expansion in Eastern Europe – and to defend the principle that every country has the right to choose its own destiny and alliances: not only for Ukraine, but for all the countries that were part of the Warsaw Pact and that passed with NATO in the 1990s. There is a fundamental reason why the United States and the rest of the democratic world should support Ukraine in its battle against Putin’s Russia, writes Francis Fukuyama on American Purpose. Ukraine is a true liberal democracy, albeit in trouble. The free population, in a way that the Russians are not. They can protest, criticize, mobilize and vote. For this Putin wants to invade Ukraine: he sees it as an integral part of Russia, but above all he fears its democracy which can propose an alternative ideological model for the Russian people. According to Fukuyama, therefore, Ukraine is now the state at the forefront of the global geopolitical battle between democracy and authoritarianism. Furthermore, the Ukrainian crisis transcends European borders: China is also closely watching the Western response, writes the historian, while evaluating the risks of re-incorporating Taiwan. In Washington, Sarcina wrote again, now it is clear to everyone that the game is double. Deputy Foreign Secretary Wendy Shelman said it explicitly: if we give Putin the green light, we are also handing Taiwan over to Xi Jinping.

Source link