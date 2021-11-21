The “rebirth” of Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: TV Personality Paris Hilton and Singer Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Polk / FilmMagic) Christopher Polk

After such a planetary alignment heralding rebirth, social media went crazy and someone pulled out the shot of the old days, which immediately became a viral meme: “Paris is married, Britney is free, Lindsay is back to acting. 2007 would be proud of it “ (Lhe photograph is from 2006, but it doesn’t matter).

The background of the meeting, which the commentators of the time called “Bimbo Summit” (meaning by “child” those women “with a neat appearance and an extremely superficial attitude”), were revealed years later by Paris Hilton: she and Britney Spears were actually together at a Beverly Hills Hotel party in Los Angeles, where Lohan was also in attendance. “We were walking towards the car and suddenly we were overwhelmed by a lot of paparazzi. When we got to the car Lindsay joined us. It was a little embarrassing because we weren’t friends anymore, but I was kind. There were many flashes ».

But the most important thing, looking at the party girls of yore, is that they all had a reputation for bad Girls: always over the top, photographed and interviewed drunk or under the influence of drugs, with dull eyes on police mugshots … There were, of course, also their precocious artistic performances: Britney Spears was not 18 when the album d ‘debut … Baby One More Time got double platinum in a month, Lindsay Lohan was a small actress in a Disney film and then star of the box office Mean Girls. Paris Hilton was above all good at promoting herself and claims to be the inventor of the selfie (in 2006, right together with Britney Spears). But above all it was the excesses off the stage that attracted everyone’s attention.

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan at the The Grove in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Chris Weeks / WireImage) Chris Weeks

Now it’s glad that the three have finally untied some knots in their lives. Yet a veil of nostalgia remains for the three bad girls who were able to perfectly represent the spirit of those years, when it seemed possible to combine the desire to rebel against the world and the desire to take part in the most exclusive parties.