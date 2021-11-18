the reboot is in the works … and it has to do with Dwayne Johnson

The Scorpion King prepares to return to our screens in a reinvention of a modern setting. Dwayne Johnson is involved in the Universal project.

Remember The Scorpion King, 2001 film that was a spin off of the series The Mummy with Brendan Fraser? Of course you remember it, also because the sublime protagonist was none other than Dwayne Johnson, at the time decidedly less famous than today and with a cascade of black hair that made him even more wild than now. Well, the news of this day is that the reboot we talked about some time ago will certainly be realized, and The Rock will be one of the producers, which should guarantee a certain quality.

What we know about the Scorpion King reboot

The reinvention of the Scorpio King is one of the projects that Universal is dedicating to and is set in the contemporary era. The producer spoke about the film Hiram Garcia, saying that he had a lot of fun diving back into that world and that for him the 2001 film is very important because it made him realize he wanted to be a producer.

Of the reboot of the Scorpio King had been discussed last fall, and Dwayne Johnson He said:

The Scorpion King was my first ever role on the big screen and I am honored and delighted to have this beautiful mythological tale reimagined and introduced to a new generation. I would never have had the career I was lucky enough to have had it not been The Scorpion King.

Something about the Scorpion King

The Scorpion King was the first movie in which Dwayne Johnson had a starring role. The actor had already played Mathayus the Scorpion King neither The Mummy: The Return, second chapter of the trilogy with Brendan Fraser ended with The Mummy – The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. His performance caused a sensation, but the good Dwayne decided to move away from the saga immediately, not appearing in the sequels and prequels, which certainly cannot be considered masterpieces of the history of cinema. And yet it is worth remembering them. So, in 2008, a direct-to-video prequel titled The Scorpion King 2 – The fate of a warrior, while three sequels later came out, also direct-to-video: The Scorpion King 3 – The Final Battle, The Scorpion King 4 – The Conquest of Power And The Scorpion King 5 – The Book of Souls. In the prequel the protagonist had the face of Michael Copon, while in the sequels the character was first entrusted to Victor Webster and then to Zach McGowan. The Scorpion King grossed more than $ 36 million in the United States alone. Worldwide the film has earned more than 90. Our critics have not mistreated it, on the contrary, on the Messenger Fabio Ferzetti he wrote: