The Reeboks from ‘La Casa de papel’ to the Chanel sofa

Chanel reopens its ephemeral boutique in Marbella

For the second consecutive year, Chanel opens the doors of its boutique in the Marbella Club, with 3 lounges and a new design that gives off all the allure of a modern summer house. Several rooms host the Prêt-à-Porter and the collections as they arrive, the Prêt-à-Porter Spring-Summer 2022, the Métiers d’art 2021/2022 collection, the Autumn-Winter 2022/2023 pre-collection and, finally, the Autumn-Winter 2022/2023 collection. In the room dedicated to shoes and accessories, in which a large suede sofa inspired by Gabrielle Chanel stands out. had in his Parisian apartment on rue Cambon.

This year, a new space dedicated to watches and jewelry has also been incorporated where you can discover the iconic and timeless J12, Première and Boy Friend watches as well as the COCO CRUSH jewelry collection. It can be visited until October 31.

This summer’s bag is from PRADA

We have seen it in all the European capitals, and it is the bag that undoubtedly sets the total trend for this spring-summer. This is the handcrafted crochet effect raffia bag with the embroidered logo on the front of the accessory. that reinterprets the concept of the beach bag in a modern and contemporary way.

Undoubtedly combined with a striped skirt also from the firm, it is one of the best summer looks that herald good weather and a desire for warmth.

Gal Gadot, new ambassador of Tiffany & Co.

The firm that we all have in mind thanks to the movie ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, Tiffany & Co., has just announced the launch of its new Blue Book 2022 High Jewelry collection, entitled “BOTANY” alongside the incredible Gal Gadot.

Shot in a minimalist setting, the photos show Gal Gadot wearing the key jewels of the Blue Book’s Spring collection, including the diamond necklace dandelions inspired by a dismantling dandelion and it can be transformed into five different designs, as well as an orchid brooch, also transformable, and a sapphire and diamond necklace that represents the thistle flower…

Reebok presents its new collection of ‘The paper house’

Reebok has just revealed its long-awaited capsule collection inspired by the Netflix series, The Money Heist. They have come together to create a collection of apparel and footwear to equip fans with the gear they need to complete their mission after the series finale.

The collection includes four of Reebok’s most iconic silhouettes: Classic Leather, Freestyle Hi, Zig Kinetica II and Club Cand each model is named after the members of the robbery gang.

To make the mission of the fifth and final season of the series, to get the gold, even more evident, some of the models incorporate a side window which, when worn, reveals the coveted gold that the gang seeks.

Hawkers firm sells the perfect casual spring look

Hawkers Firm, which has become very famous for its sunglasses designs, also sells clothing. Among them, this two pieces of joggers and a sweatshirt, within a collection called ‘Join the jet set’.

It is sold in three basic colors, black, gray and white, and it is one of the ideal proposals for this spring, add an oversize jacket and a cap, and ready with the style of trend of the season. It seems to us that it is simply magical how well both pieces look together but also individually.

‘Fly’, the new collection by Sara Carbonero X Ágatha

The undisputed protagonists of the Sara Carbonero X Ágatha collection are 4 natural stones that are present in the 4 designs of this capsule: rose quartz, green aventurine, amethyst and moonstone with gold or silver finish.

Sara’s favorite symbols are very present in all the designs: dragonflies, moons and stars they create the exceptional common thread. The perfect mix between its must haves, the latest trends and an explosion of color that the body asks of us when the good weather begins.

“The jewels tell their own stories and accumulate unforgettable memories. ‘Fly’ invites us to flow in our essence with precious metaphors turned into accessories, from the connection with nature to a starry summer night” Sarah shares.

In ‘Fly’ by Ágatha there are short, midi or long necklaces, various types of earrings and creoles and rings. All of them they enhance that mystical, hippie side that gives good energy.

