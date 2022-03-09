the region-by-region guide

The objective of modernizing the car fleet in circulation also includes tax concessions for new zero-emission vehicles. Here are the advantages region by region

andrea_tarta 08 March – Milan

Do electric cars pay the car tax? Are there any exemptions, even temporary ones, from paying the zero-emission vehicle ownership tax? The Italian and European authorities have embarked on the road that passes through the adoption of electrified vehicles to reduce the level of CO2 released into the atmosphere by the transport sector, a strategy that needs incentives to support electric mobility that is still quite expensive. It is therefore logical to think of reducing or eliminating the tax burden on electric cars, and therefore the answer is yes, there are differences between the tax charged to EVs and that of thermal and hybrid cars. The property tax is a regional competence, but there is a national exemption for the first five years of life, then each individual region can provide for an extension of the tax stop or percentage discounts. An essential condition for obtaining the benefits, where present, is the “electric” type approval of the vehicle which must be shown in the vehicle registration document.

How is the tax on electric cars calculated? – Normally, the calculation of the car tax is made on the power expressed in kW to be multiplied by an amount that varies according to the emission class and with an increase for the kW exceeding 100. After the exemption of the first five years, cars electricians pay a fee that corresponds to about a quarter of a thermal of the same power. To find out the power of your vehicle, just consult the vehicle registration document in line P.2 of box 2, line P.3 shows the type of power supply and if there is the wording “electric” you have access to the benefits provided by the individual regions. To find out the amount to pay, however, it is possible to simulate it on the ACI website.

Electric car tax exemption in Valle d’Aosta – In the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, after the first five years of exemption, electric cars pay a 25% stamp duty of 2.58 euros per kW.

Electricity stamp exemption in Piedmont – The Piedmont Region provides for a lifetime exemption from tax for electric cars.

Electric car tax exemption in Lombardy – The Lombardy Region also provides for the extension of the exemption from car tax for the entire life of electric cars.

Electric car tax exemption in Liguria – After the first five years exempt from the tax, the electric cars of residents in the Liguria Region benefit from a reduced tax equal to 25% of 2.84 euros per kW.

Electric car tax exemption in Veneto – At the end of the five-year exemption, the Veneto Region provides for an electric car tax equal to 25% of 2.84 euros per kW.

Electric car tax exemption in Trentino-Alto Adige – The subsidy granted by the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano is slightly less: reduced tax for electric cars equal to 25% of 2.58 euros for each kW.

Electric car tax exemption in Friuli-Venezia Giulia – As above, in Friuli-Venezia Giulia electric cars pay a 25% stamp duty of 2.58 euros for each kW after the first five years of exemption.

ELECTRIC CAR STAMP EXEMPTION IN Emilia-Romagna – Among the most generous regions in terms of taxation for electric cars is Emilia Romagna, where 25% of € 2.58 per kW is paid.

Electric car tax exemption in Tuscany – After the canonical five-year exemption, the tax on electric cars of residents in the Tuscany Region is calculated on the basis of 25% of 2.71 euros per kW.

Electric car tax exemption in Umbria – The Umbria Region is more generous, which after the five-year exemption provides for a tax for electric cars reduced to 25% of 2.58 euros per kW.

Electric car tax exemption in the Marche region – Something more is paid in the Marche region, again at the end of the canonical five-year exemption: 25% of € 2.79 per kW.

Residents in the Lazio Region can count on five years of exemption and then a tax on electric cars equal to 25% of 2.84 euros per kW.

Electric car tax exemption in Abruzzo – After the first five years of exemption, in the Abruzzo region the tax on electric cars is calculated with a 25% discount of 25% of 3.12 euros per kW.

Electric car tax exemption in Molise – The same goes for the Molise region, which after five exempt years electric cars pay a 25% stamp duty of 3.12 euros per kW.

Electric car tax exemption in Campania – The Campania region also provides for a tax for electric cars calculated on the basis of 25% of 3.12 euros per kW, naturally after the first five years of exemption.

Electric car tax exemption in Puglia – The tax of electric cars in Puglia what less than the previous cases, settling from the sixth year (the first five years are exempt) at 25% of 2.58 euros per kW.

Electric car tax exemption in Basilicata – Residents in the Basilicata Region pay a 25% stamp duty of 2.58 euros per kW for electric cars, naturally after the first five years of exemption.

Electric car tax exemption in Calabria – Conditions similar to the previous ones also in Calabria, where the tax on electric cars is paid on the basis of 25% of 2.58 euros per kW once the five years of exemption have expired.

Electric car tax exemption in Sicily – The Sicily Region recognizes a 25% discount of 2.58 euros per kW on electric cars at the end of the five-year exemption.

Electric car tax exemption in Sardinia – The other large island, the Sardinia region, also requires that after the first five exempt years the tax for electric cars is calculated at 25% of 2.58 euros per kW.