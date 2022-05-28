the release date of the first trailer is finally known!

We were impatiently waiting for it: the first trailer for Black Adam will be released in the coming days. Indeed, comedian Dwayne Johnson has just confirmed the news on social networks. New project DCthis feature film will benefit from a unique theatrical release. Farewell, then, to streaming: Warner is returning to its pre-Covid methods. This film is already arousing great curiosity among fans. To interpret this antagonist of legend, Johnson did not skimp on the means and was compelled to a high-flying sports training. Whether black adam will be released in the United States next October, no date has yet been confirmed for France.

First trailer in sight for Black Adam – Credit: DC

In a hit Instagram post, the actor therefore taught us more about the release of this trailer, expected like the messiah by fans around the world. Despite a summer release, the trailer for black adam should logically enjoy a large audience.

Black Adam: imminent landing of the first trailer

To flesh out her announcement, Johnson shared an exclusive photo from the set, showcasing the character on her legendary throne. ” I promised myself that I wouldn’t sit on it until we shot the scene in which Black Adam earn the privilege of sitting there. In the meantime, I contented myself with putting my butt on the steps and doing my homework. World premiere of the trailer on June 8 » thus titles the actor.

Johnson, on the set of Black Adam – Credit: Instagram / @Therock

Warner is thus trying to capitalize as much as possible on the last releases of the year to whet the appetite of its public.. ‘Cause big headlines are about to come out, like the next one Thor or the new Shazam. Summer remains a good time for cinema across the Atlantic, unlike in France. Our audience generally shuns dark rooms. We are therefore waiting to know how the American public will welcome this new project in its first exclusive images.

DC hopes to afford success after a few bitter failures. But black adam augurs a nice surprise, despite, already, some controversies in the background.

