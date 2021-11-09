the report that demolishes it, is it over for the US president? – Free Daily





Joe Biden against his will it became international “news” for the story of the “thunderous fart” that he allegedly released in the presence of the great of the earth at the recent COP26 in Glasgow. In that circumstance, the president of the United States would have had problems with air in the belly: it happens, especially to those of a certain age, but this is certainly not Biden’s main concern.





In fact, he has to deal with much bigger and more serious issues in the management of his country: according to a recent one survey conducted for CNN, 58% of Americans believe the president is not paying enough attention to the US’s most pressing problems. Furthermore, less than half of the respondents (48%, to be precise) believe that he is doing a good job, so for now Biden is not exactly convincing even among those who voted for him.





Going into more detail, over a third of Americans (36%) called the economy the most urgent issue to address, while only 15% said they strongly approve of Biden’s work: a figure, the latter, down sharply from 34% last April. A sign that for the president of the United States the road has been all uphill almost a year after his election.



