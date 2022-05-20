‘The Resident’ EP Tackles Emily VanCamp’s ‘Powerful’ Comeback

Find closure. despues de camp emily vanthe shocking game of the residentthe show’s executive producer Andrew Chapman talked about her character’s necessary return in the season 5 finale.

“Because so much of the season had been thematically about grief and loss and accepting mortality and how Conrad [Matt Czuchry] It’s about his relationship with her and the time jump and being a single father with Gigi, it felt like the right thing to do,” Chapman explained during an interview with canada eastern time on Tuesday May 17. “We reached out to her and she was very excited to be back. She hadn’t had a chance to say goodbye to everyone on the show, the crew, all the other actors.”

The EP said that the season finale allowed the show to wrap up Nic’s story. “At the beginning of the season, we knew we were going to lose Emily this season, but we didn’t know when we were going to lose her. We lost her in episode 3 and we really had to struggle, and she didn’t give us the closure on the relationship that we wanted,” she shared. “We thought we were going to have her for a couple more episodes and she was nobody’s fault. She had a medical problem and she had to deal with it, and we totally understood that. But we couldn’t really come full circle from her with her, so to speak.”

In August 2021, news broke that the 36-year-old VanCamp would be leaving the show after four seasons. In the second episode of Season 5, Nic was in a car accident that left her with a brain injury that ultimately took her life.

At that time, the Captain America: Civil War the star addressed her decision to exit the series after welcoming a child with her husband jose arquero. “I spent so many years on network television, but suddenly the priorities changed,” VanCamp told Deadline in October 2021, two months after announcing the birth of his daughter Iris. “I think there comes a time in every woman’s life, in every person’s life, when it’s less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was doing the show. Doing so many episodes in a different city and then adding COVID to that, most of us weren’t able to see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is right now.”

the Everwood Alum’s return to the series featured a flashback in which Nic tells her husband, Conrad, to move on if she dies before him. The conversation took place when the widower was involved in a love triangle with Billie (Jessica Lucas) and Cadé (kaley ronayne).

“We wanted to see Conrad finally put that relationship in its proper perspective. Honor the relationship and put it aside so he can move on with his life,” Chapman added Tuesday. “And Matt Czuchry, the actor who plays Conrad, was adamant, as were we, that he could move on with his life at the end of the season, but he wasn’t going to choose who to move on with.”

Having VanCamp back on set also helped everyone say a proper goodbye to the actress and her character.

“I think it was really moving for everyone. It was moving for the crew, it was moving for the director, it was moving for the actors. Because like I said, Emily never got a chance to say goodbye to all the people that she had worked with for all these years,” Chapman concluded. “She was cut from the program in a premature way. And actually, this was her chance to say goodbye and she was powerful. I think power appears on the scene. You feel it.”

