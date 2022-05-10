The responsible company sues Alphabet for monopolizing the app market

Share

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, claims that Google “illegally monopolizes the app distribution market.”

Match Groupthe parent company behind such prominent and popular dating apps as Tinderhas filed a lawsuit against Googlereferring to the Google Play Store billing policies, the app store for Android. According to Match Group, these policies are restrictive, and Google would be acting in such a way that would illegally monopolize the app distribution market by forcing them to use its billing system.

It is not the first time that a company has positioned itself in this regard. In 2021, Epic Games, developer of Fortnite, also decided to file a lawsuit against Apple and Google for similar reasons, claiming that the 30% commission that Apple and Google kept for each purchase using the billing system of the App Store and Google Play was abusive.

On this occasion, Match Group accuses Google of employing “bait and switch” tactics in order to “mislead” developers about their billing policies.

Tinder’s parent company disagrees with Google Play’s billing policies

In the lawsuit document filed by Match Group, statements can be read citing that “Google lured app developers to its platform with the assurance that we could give users a choice of how to pay for the services they want.” . However, having “monopolized the Android app distribution market, Google tried to ban alternative payment processing services so that it could take a cut of almost all transactions made within Android apps.”

For its part, Google has issued a statement justifying the commission obtained with each transaction made using the Google Play billing system, alleging that “Match Group knows that Google Play provides tools and a global distribution platform that helps developers to grow your business.”

It also indicates that the parent company of Tinder has built a very successful global business using these same tools, and yet they want to take advantage of Google’s significant investments in the platform, and the global distribution tools that Google Play provides for free.

“Now, after years of reaping the benefits of Google Play, Match Group is doing everything it can to avoid paying for the huge benefits it receives – including abusing the courts, lobbying lawmakers, and even suggesting to investors that alternative billing systems would exempt them from paying for the valuable services they receive from Google Play.”

Google also indicates some of the facts that support its position, and that Match Group does not seem to have taken into account when filing the lawsuit. They include, for example, the tests that are being carried out together with some developers to offer alternative payment platforms within the applications.

The statement concludes with Google assuring that “no other mobile platform is as open as Android”, and that “no other has shown more willingness to defend user choice or collaborate with developers”. Be that as it may, Match Group doesn’t seem to agree entirely, despite the fact that, according to Google, the company’s apps can pay only 15% on Google Play for digital subscriptions, which is the lowest rate among the main app platforms.

