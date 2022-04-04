The retained yacht tycoon had legal problems and was imprisoned in Moscow

The owner of the luxury yacht “Flying Fox”, Dmitry Kamenshchik, was arrested by Russian authorities in 2016 during investigations into an explosion at the airport he runs in Moscow.

After the incident that originally occurred in January 2011, then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (2008-2012) told the press that the crime at Domodedovo airport, presided over by Kamenshchik, was “abominable” and promised revenge for the loss of the 37 people who died during the terrorist attack, according to the Reuters agency.

Five years later, the government reported the house arrest of Russian tycoon Dmitry Kamenshchik who “was facing charges for providing services that did not meet security requirements and caused the death of several people.”

According to the BBC, the arrest occurred “in the context of the state’s long-standing attempts to acquire a stake in Domodedovo (Airport),” BBC reporter Oleg Boldyrev reported from Moscow on February 19, 2016. , who also stated that Kamenshchik rejected the sale.

However, Kamenshchik disassociated himself from the charges, saying the criminal case had nothing to do with conflicts with the Russian government. “I’m not afraid because I know I have the truth,” he told reporters at the time, according to international agencies.

According to the Spokesman of the Russian Investigative Committee at the time, the late Vladimir Markin, Kamenshchik would have introduced a new inspection system at the airport, which made it more vulnerable to attacks.

Then the crime was attributed to Chechen rebels, who blew themselves up in the international arrivals area.

On July 1, 2016, nearly five months after his house arrest, a Moscow court ordered Kamenshchik’s release.

Learn More

Mystery.

The veil of mystery continues around the Flying Fox Yacht, which today marks a week anchored in the San Soucí port, without the authorities having submitted a report on an investigation of the aircraft, at the request of the United States, on money laundering and drug trafficking. weapons.