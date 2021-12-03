The expenses to be paid in a house are so many, regardless of daily consumption, think of taxes, rent, installments and bills. Despite the attention not to make useless waste, the expenses always seem to constantly increase. But if you plan to save by avoiding the law, be careful because you risk big. In fact, the Revenue Agency sends a fine of up to 600 euros to those who do not pay this tax shortly, or the RAI fee in the bill. Furthermore, there is also the risk of criminal proceedings.

In fact, although it would seem that the Draghi government has made a commitment to cut the RAI license fee from the bills, in the meantime this tax must be paid. But be careful because the pre-2016 situation could simply be restored, or the relative payment could be left to the autonomy of consumers. In order not to pay the RAI fee, certain requirements must be met. In this regard, the exemption of the TV fee is envisaged for families who watch it on the computer even with late declaration.

That’s when you can benefit from the exemption

Given the now new habits of many families, there are not a few who watch TV on demand or in streaming. In this way, only the programs of interest are selected. Therefore, if a PC with certain characteristics is used to watch the aforementioned programs, the fee will not be due. Obviously if the screen we are looking at, perhaps connected to a PC, is not integrated with any digital decoder or tuner, it is not a TV. But if there are such devices in the house, even if it is a computer, it will be as if we had it.

The return must be submitted by January 31 of the reference calendar year starting from July 1 of the previous year. In this case the exemption will be valid for the whole year. While if presented from February 1st to June 30th, it will be valid for the second semester of the year. But be careful, because the declaration of non-detention is valid for only one year. Therefore, upon expiry, if he does not reappear, he will be presumed to be detained with a consequent charge on the bill. In addition, those over 75 can also request exemption, if the requisites required by law are met. Therefore, be careful not to miss the opportunity to save money because this is the last day to obtain the exemption from the RAI fee for these taxpayers.

The Revenue Agency sends a fine of up to 600 euros to those who do not pay this tax shortly

The inclusion of the fee in the bill has the purpose of putting an end to the high evasion inherent in this tax. However, it could happen that some crafty declare that he does not have to pay the fee for not owning the TV in the house without this being true. In this case, in addition to the fine of around 600, there is also a risk of criminal proceedings for having declared the false. That is, the taxpayer by sending a false declaration to the tax authorities commits a criminally relevant fact. In particular, it is a question of a forgery in a public document which, in addition to criminal proceedings, can lead to a penalty of up to 2 years in prison.

Therefore, be careful not to take unnecessary risks, a small increase in your bill is better than a fine and a criminal case.