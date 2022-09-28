The revival of ‘Avatar’, the highest grossing film in history, has a post-credits scene

‘Avatar’, the highest grossing film in the history of cinema, is projected again on the big screen of the main movie theaters in the country in chains like Cinemark, Cine Center, Cine Norte, Multiplex, Cine SASamong others, and from Latin America since September 22.

Its revival is part of a promotional initiative by director and producer James Cameron and Disney given the short time remaining for the premiere of the sequel to the science fiction adventure, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’planned for the end of 2022.

Disney and Cameron have budgeted and scheduled several more films to be released in the saga: ‘Avatar 2’for him December 16, 2022; Avatar 3the December 20, 2024; ‘Avatar 4’the December 18, 2026and finally, the fifth and final film that he would arrive December 22, 2028 to theaters, dates that have been scheduled for its premiere in the United States.

The director’s most ambitious project, released in 2009 and which has been temporarily removed from the streaming platform. “streaming” Disney+, will be presented in a 3D format and other premium formats, such as 4K and HDR to get more out of the visual effects of that time.

Before its revival, many wonder if they should wait a little longer to see those “additional scenes” or if, on the contrary, they can leave immediately after the screen goes dark and the credits of the tape begin to appear.

As well, The answer is yes. ‘Avatar’, To the surprise of many, it does have a “additional scene”, so we recommend you stay until the end so you don’t miss any details. In fact, this scene is very important because it is a short preview of what will be its sequel, ‘The Way Of Water’.

‘Avatar’ managed to raise 2.78 billion dollars and for 10 years remained with the title to the highest grossing movie in historyuntil in 2019, ‘Avengers Endgame’ surpassed this figure with 2.8 billion dollars raised worldwide.

This first film brings together Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez Y Sigourney Weaver in its cast; In addition, it was also produced by Jon Landau along with Cameron, earning nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director; it also won three Oscars: for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.