The Rookie: Release date, trailer and plot of the show’s first spin-off

The police drama The Rookie is preparing for the premiere of its first spin-off and fans are excited, because the latest trailer shown confirms the presence of officer John Nolan with the protagonist at the launch.

August 25, 2022 8:35 p.m.

The success of the series ABC, The Rookie, continues to increase with the launch of each of its seasons, which led the television station to make a spin-off of its police drama. According to the information that has been revealed and that was shown in the final episodes of the fourth installment, the actress Niecy Nash-Betts will be in charge of starring in this new program as the FBI rookie, Simone Clarke. But, this is what is known so far from the release date, trailer, and plot.

The Rookie: John Nolan will be present at the premiere of the spin-off

Release date

According to the information that ABC has been providing, the spin-off of The Rookie will have a name The Rookie: Feds. Which will be out at the end of September, and the wait will be worth it. The new promotional material makes it clear. Now we only need to know when exactly it will appear and what we can expect from the series that will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 27 and that will have a first crossover with the main program.

The lead role, Simone Clarke, will of course be played by Niecy Nash-Betts. She’s the oldest trainee at the FBI Academy, and in a new promotional video she makes it clear that she has to make an immediate impression. Although she has already shared first impressions of her with her in the final episodes of the fourth season of the main series, she seems that this time she will turn to delve into her arrival at the FBI.

Along with her, the stars that will participate in the program have been confirmed: Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen kevin zegers as Brandon Akris James Lesure as Carter Hope. But the trailer The Rookie: Fedsalso showed the appearance of John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion), who belongs to the main series and has already shared great moments with Simone Clarke.

The Rookie: Feds spin-off trailer

The series has a similar premise, where Simone Clarke is the oldest trainee in the FBI academy. She has to prove that she’s up to the job, and she knows the stakes are high. She’ll push herself, like Nolan did when she became a cop. In the first season we also learn more about Simone’s family. Being estranged from her father is only part of the puzzle.

In addition to Nathan Fillion Y Niecy Nash-Bettsit has been revealed that the stars Kat Foster was eliminated as special agent Casey Fox, despite having already been shown in the trailer, while actor Felix Solis will appear in the spin-off. the same tv station ABC has been promoting the spin-off of The Rookieensuring that it will have a great impact and that all fans will be able to enjoy.