The royal family took away the military titles from Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, son of Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of York, will no longer have military titles and patronage ties with various charities and organizations (the so-called royal patronages, with which members of the royal family financially support hundreds of associations). This was decided by the royal family itself, as Andrea will be sued in the United States for the accusations of sexual abuse that were made by Virginia Giuffre, one of the women who had also accused the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison, of abuse. in 2019.

On Thursday afternoon, the royal family issued an official statement in which they wrote: “With the approval and consent of the queen, the military titles and royal patronages of the Duke of York returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue to carry out no public office and will defend himself on trial as a private citizen ». A source of the royal family has informed the English press that Andrea will no longer be able to use the formula “His Royal Highness” in an official form, and that all his positions will be taken on by other members of the family.

Also on Thursday, over 150 military officers had signed a letter addressed to the queen, asking her to remove Andrea’s military titles. According to Chris Ship, an expert on the royal family of the British broadcaster ITV, the decision effectively makes permanent what Andrea had decided in 2019, when he temporarily gave up his public positions due to his connection with the financier Epstein. “His role in the royal family is over,” he says said Ship.

