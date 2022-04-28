Covid Bonus provided to companies during the health emergency, the rules for self-declaration are ready: there is time from 28 April until 30 June 2022 to present it via a dedicated web service or through the electronic channels of the Revenue Agency. The assessments of the financial administration, however, could reveal undue credits or sums. This means that someone, after the checks, could actually return them.

Covid bonus self-declaration: the rules for submission

The model of self-declaration (self-declaration) that companies that received state aid during the Covid-19 emergency are required to send to the Revenue Agency.

The document serves to certify that the total amount of financial support received does not exceed ceilings indicated in the Communication of the European Commission “Temporary Framework” (available here) and compliance with the various conditions provided. The self-declaration must be sent between 28 April and 30 June 2022 through a special web service available in the reserved area of ​​the site or through the Agency’s electronic channels.

In implementation of the Mef decree of 11 December 2021, taxpayers who make use of the facilitated definition of the amounts due following the automated control must also send the declaration by 30 June or, if later, within 60 days from the payment of the sums due or of the first installment. Specifically, these are taxpayers with a VAT number active as of 23 March 2021 who, due to the emergency situation, in 2020 suffered a reduction in turnover of more than 30 percent compared to the previous year.

Covid Bonus, who must submit the substitutive declaration

The substitute declaration approved by the Revenue Agency must be presented by all economic operators who have received aid provided for by the subsidy rules that fall under the so-called “umbrella” regime (Article 1, paragraphs 13 to 15, of the “Support Decree”, available here)

Be careful though, in the event that the declaration has already been made when submitting the communication / application for access to those aids that already provided for the self-declaration, the submission of the “general” self-declaration is not mandatory, unless the beneficiary has subsequently benefited from additional Covid bonuses. In the latter case, in fact, the declaration must in any case be presented, reporting the data of the additional aid subsequently received, as well as those already indicated in the substitute declaration previously submitted.

The self-declaration must, however, be submitted when the beneficiary has:

benefited from the aid recognized for IMU purposes (here the new rules on first homes) without having filled in part C in the previous substitute declaration;

exceeded the maximum limits due and must pay back the aid exceeding the limits set;

made use of the possibility of “allocating” the same measure partly in Section 3.12, where the requisites provided for therein exist, and partly in Section 3.1 of the Temporary Framework, if the established ceiling remains.

The declaration can be sent directly by the taxpayer or through a person in charge of the transmission statements. A receipt is issued within five days of sending it certifying that the declaration has been accepted or rejected. In the latter case, the declaration sent again within five days following the notification of rejection by the Agency will in any case be considered timely.

Who may need to return Covid bonuses

With the exception of the first emergency period, when – during the lockdown of March / April 2020 – aid was sent without distinction to all subjects and entrepreneurs in difficulty, access to Covid bonuses over time it has been regulated and limited to particular categories of taxpayers, precisely to avoid squandering.

Self-certification, therefore, could shed some light on contributions received but not due or, as has already happened, on the overcoming of limits (especially income) that exclude the recognition of concessions. In this case, therefore, the person who presented the substitutive declaration (or who in general is called by the tax authorities to give explanations), has only one possibility, namely: return the amounts excess.

This was established by a ministerial decree (available here), which also recognized the voluntary return (calculated in accordance with the EC Regulation no. 794/2004 of the Commission of 21 April 2004).

Otherwise, if this refund does not take place, the Revenue Agency will deduct the “excess” amount from bonuses, discounts and concessions credited subsequently. Finally, in the event that the beneficiary is not waiting for a credit from the tax authorities or in the event that the amount of the new aid is not sufficient to guarantee complete recovery, the amount must actually be returned and – therefore – returned to the Treasury coffers ..