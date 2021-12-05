Problems with poor digestion are the order of the day when following an unbalanced diet. Let’s see some of the most effective natural remedies.

There are some natural remedies effective that can alleviate and solve some of the problems related to indigestion. Today, heavy digestion is one of the most frequent problems involving poor nutrition and an imbalance of the intestinal flora. The reasons can be many, from stress to excess carbohydrates. Let’s see some natural solutions.

Poor digestion: the rules to follow and natural remedies

The problems of indigestion they are quite frequent. These include heaviness, poor digestibility, frequent belching And stomach ache, especially after meals. Generally, all nutritionists agree in a common cause attributable to digestive difficulties, namely an improper diet. An unbalanced diet puts the health of the stomach, spleen and regular gastric functions at serious risk by altering the mucous membranes.

For example, eating too often induces a continuous strain on the digestive system that never manages to empty itself of gastric juices produced naturally. This causes heaviness, a phenomenon that can also manifest itself through abdominal swelling, especially after meals. However, there are gods natural methods and the rules to follow to avoid indigestion problems. Let’s see what they are.

You may also be interested in: Digestion and friendly foods. What foods facilitate it?

1) Anise, mint and fennel, natural remedies for stomach swelling and heaviness

In case of swelling after meals or a feeling of heaviness, rely on the trio anise, mint and fennel. You could drink some detox herbal teas ready, or rather, take these three plants through theirs essential oils. Just a few drops are enough after consuming a meal and the digestive effect will be immediately visible.

You may also be interested in: Bloating and indigestion? Oat bran to clear the intestines

2) Bud derivatives against frequent belching and heaviness

THE bud extract of ficus carica are a natural compound that is easily found in herbal medicine. Taken regularly before meals, in a teaspoon, it has a powerful digestive effect against the sense of oppression that can occur along with the need for frequent belching. Often after meals, a loud is felt sense of pressure in the abdominal area and it could be due to stress gastritis. The bud extractives guarantee immediate relief, sedating the ongoing inflammation.

3) Umeboshi apricots against heartburn

There is a variety of Japanese apricots called umeboshi with powerful beneficial effects regarding poor digestion. It is about fermented fruit with a characteristic reddish color rich in organic acids that restore the intestinal flora. They have a great sedative effect and are able to calm heartburn. Nutritionists recommend infusing apricots with del bancha tea, in order to enhance the digestive effect.

Sophia Melfi