“The Russian military wanted samples of the virus”: the Moscow anti-Covid mission told by the director of an RSA

“I know that what happened in my facility is not an isolated case. The requests were made by the Russians also in other RSAs ». To tell the newspaper The Republic he is a director of an RSA, probably from the Bergamo area. He asked for anonymity but decided to reveal some more clues about the mission carried out by the Russian army in Italy during the most acute phase of the pandemic: «They offered us to provide swabs which they would then process independently. They said they had a military laboratory and that they would do it for themselves, that they could provide us with a useful service. But I immediately thought that those data could be used to carry out research, that in short, it was not just about solidarity “.

The director of the RSA heard by the newspaper explained that even the Italian army would have seen suspicious movements: “At that moment we were looking for tampons like gold, but I had doubts about the Russian proposal and I wanted to speak first with the Army. I explained to a colonel what they had offered me and he confirmed that it was better not to accept and to limit ourselves to sanitizing. I know that what happened to me is not an isolated case, requests have also been made to other RSAs ». According to what has always been reconstructed by The Republic, among the military vehicles arriving from Moscow there would also have been a laboratory capable of processing swabs and sending them via encrypted satellite signals to research centers in Russia. Even if presented as a humanitarian mission, that of the Russian army would therefore have been a scientific expedition to obtain data on the virus and make the Kremlin’s plan to stop the pandemic more effective.

The mission From Russia with love

Until the 2020 From Russia with love it was just the title of one of the films in which Sean Connery played secret agent James Bond. Then it became the name of a mission organized by Russia in Italy to provide assistance with the Coronavirus and now the center of a political case in which the shadows of spying in Moscow are lengthening. The mission started on March 21, 2020 with the arrival at the Pratica di Mare airport of nine four-engined vehicles full of sanitary devices, which at the time could not be found. In addition to masks and pads, they had also landed 22 military vehicles And 104 people which had the official purpose of bringing aid to the areas near Bergamo where the epidemic was causing more victims. Among the soldiers who arrived in Italy also General Sergey Kikot, the number two of the Department of Chemical, Radiological and Biological Defense of the Russian army. The mission ended on May 7, 2020 with the official explanation that the most acute phase of the emergency was now over.

