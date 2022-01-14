World

“The saint to whom she is very devoted”, the case that upsets the Principality – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Charlene of Monaco

Miracle in the Principality? It is rumored that the beautiful princess Charlene of Monaco could return to Palazzo Grimaldi on January 27, day on which it is celebrated Holy Devote, the patroness of the Principality of Monaco to which Wittstock would be particularly attached. Moreover, January 27, 2021 was the last time that the royal family appeared together if we exclude the short passage of the princess between hospitalization in South Africa and that in the Swiss clinic.

All the fault of the children, that's why he suffers. Charlene of Monaco, the intimate drama: what ruined her life

The subjects, he reports Tgcom, they hope that it will be an opportunity to reunite the family again, also because of his children Jacques and Gabriella they miss their mother so much. Will he come home for Santa Devota? The latest rumors confirm.

Charlene has been hospitalized in Zurich since the beginning of November to detoxify from an addiction to psychotropic drugs and to recover from the latest health problems. It seems that the Prince Albert have rented a villa near the clinic to spend a few moments during the holidays near his wife.

Who we entrust the twins to. Charlene of Monaco, the last scar: do they also take her children away?

But there are also those who argue that the couple is actually very close to divorce and that the children will be entrusted in the meantime to the care of their paternal aunts.

So much so. The mystery about Charlene’s health and her relationship with Alberto continues. All that remains is to hope that Saint Devote will perform the miracle.

By the end of January. And Monaco does not deny: Charlene, the most sensational of indiscretions

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The new digital terrestrial system puts the WEEE recycling system in crisis: too many scrapped TVs

November 22, 2021

Skates, hockey and even a band on the Ganna Peat bog ice. How to reach it by car, bus or on foot

6 days ago

a state of emergency is triggered

4 weeks ago

Finally no more rain! Let’s go back to cleaning dirty windows with this natural detergent, they will be shiny

December 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button