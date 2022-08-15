“The Sandman”, the new success of Netflix, where to see other works by Neil Gaiman in streaming?

The Netflix series has been well received by the public and specialists. (Netflix)

Apparently, Netflix has achieved the impossible: adapt to the screen one of the impossible texts, The Sandmanthe comic series written by Neil Gaman and that began to be published in 1989, which on more than one occasion has been tried to take them to the cinema, without a successful ending.

Gaiman, who is involved in the development of the streaming platform series, detailed during the press tour of this show that for three decades Hollywood He wanted to make films of his work, however, he always opposed it, considering that the material was too extensive to include it in a film of more than two hours.

The series received an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Netflix)

Since 2019, Netflix began working on this adaptation and decided that it would be a television series that premiered on his service this August 5 and so far critics and comic fans praise the work of this project.

Rotten Tomatoes gives 86% approvalwhile the magazine Variety he gave it an 80 out of 100, noting a clever narrative structure. With enough momentum going forward, it is concluded that the series of Netflix justifies its existence and the potential for many more stories to come from here.

Tom Sturridge is Morpheus, also known as Dream. (Netflix)

For its part, the site Collider gave it a rating of 83 out of 100 and praises the way he was able to connect the dream world of comics to the small screen. While Time gives 80 over 100 highlighting the work of the actors, who manage to get into the role of their characters, in addition to the production team that manages to combine terror and black with a careful use of digital effects.

Although it is still too early to know Netflix will greenlight a second season of this show that focuses on Morpheus, the King of Dreamwho after spending more than a century locked up embarks on a journey to restore his power, the truth is that Sandman It is not the only work that can be seen by Neil Gaiman in streaming. Here are four works by the famous writer to see from any smart device.

Coraline

The Henry Selick-directed film earned $125 million globally. (Universal Pictures)

Of Henry Selickdirector of The strange world of Jack, and based on the international best-selling book of Neil Gamanthis is a stop-motion animated adventure, the first originally filmed in 3Dreleased in 2009 and nominated for the award Oscar What better animated film. It is currently available through AppleTV.

The story follows Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning), who is bored in her new home until she finds a secret door and discovers an alternate version of her life on the other side. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to the real life of her and the people in it, only much better. But when this seemingly perfect world turns dangerous, and hers and her other parents try to trap her forever, Coraline You must rely on your wits, determination and bravery to escape this increasingly dangerous world and save your family.

It was the first film to be produced by the Laika animation studios. (Universal Pictures)

Although at first glance this work may seem very dark and scary, the reality is that Coraline is a children’s film whose moral warns that “not all that glitters is gold” and although it may seem irresistible, there are doors that it is better not to cross.

american gods

The series was canceled after three seasons. (Prime Video)

Starring Ricky Whittle What shadow-moon and Ian McShane What Mr Wednesday, american gods is a one-hour drama adapted from the best-selling novel by Neil Gaman about a war brewing between the Ancient gods and the new gods. The old gods have increasingly lost believers to gods who reflect modern society’s love of money, technology, the media, celebrities and drugs.

When asked what he was most excited about the television adaptation released in 2017 through Prime Video, Neil answered three things: the relationship of wednesday Y Shadow made flesh, racial diversity and the expansion of the role of women: he was always frustrated that he couldn’t explore more the thoughts of the female characters in his novel, since it was mostly told from Shadow’s point of view.

The first season of American Gods has received largely positive reviews from critics. (Prime Video)

Gaiman He mentioned that the making of the television series made him realize how the point of view towards immigration had changed in “approximately twenty years”. When the book was published, the fact that she introduced USA as a huge continent inhabited by immigrants from all periods of history it was not considered controversial. However, prior to the release of the first season, people encouraged a boycott of the show for its “extreme political views” towards immigration.

How to make a punk girl fall in love

Neil Gaiman wrote, adapted and produced this film based on one of his short stories. (A24)

In 2017, John Cameron Mitchell (short bus) adapted this short story from Gaiman to the big screen and having Nicole Kidman Y Elle Fanning as its protagonists in a film described as a sweet and light comic fantasy, which can be seen through Netflix.

The film follows enn (Alex Sharp), a shy 1977 London suburban teenager who runs away with his best friends to late-night punk parties. One night they run into a strange gathering of sexy teens who seem from another planet. In fact, they are from another planet and are visiting Earth to complete a mysterious rite of passage. That does not prevent the protagonist from falling madly in love with zan (Fanning), a beautiful and rebellious alien teenager who, despite her loyalty to her strange colony, is fascinated by Enn.

The film was shot in 2015 in London and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. (A24)

Written by Mitchell Y Philippa Goslett and adapted from the story of Gaiman, How to make a punk girl fall in love portrays through dramatic comedy the punk scene of that time in a first-class suburb of Londonchock-full of gray, blocky housing projects, told through the eyes of three punk teens desperately trying to break out sexually.

good omens

The series follows the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale, who seek to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and the final battle between Heaven and Hell. (Prime Video)



It is a comic fantasy novel co-written by Neil Gaman Y Terry Pratchett, which was published 30 years ago. After three decades and multiple failed attempts to adapt it to the screen, the television version premiered in 2019 and vibrates with the humor and personality of the author.

the series of Prime Video has been adapted, written and produced by the Gaiman and directed by Douglas Mackinnon of Doctor Who Y sherlock. According to the specialists, the result is a good balance between happy, silly and macabre and one of the best adaptations that fans could have hoped for.

Gaiman adapted his own novel for the screen and served as showrunner. (Prime Video)

The story takes place when the Apocalypse and the Final judgment They are coming to destroy humanity. The armies of Good and Evil gather, the atlantis is resurfacing, it’s raining frogs and tempers are high. Everything seems headed for destruction, however, the angel Aziraphale and a demon named Crowleywho have lived among the simple mortals of the Earth and have lived together like them, come together to find a solution.

The angel, played by michael sheen and the devil for David Tennantthey will work together to find the antichrist and stop the Apocalypsesince this has been raised by a well-to-do British family instead of being done by nuns who worship the Devil.

