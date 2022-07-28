The scene in Pride and Prejudice that was improvised and has a hidden meaning

Period series and movies generate an appeal that is hard to resist, which is why they are so popular today. The success of Bridgerton made Netflix bet on the genre again. recently premiered Persuasionthe film based on the posthumous homonymous novel by Jane Austen.

It is starring dakota johnson as Anne Elliot, a young woman who is reunited with the man to whom she was engaged eight years before and left, after being persuaded by her father and a family friend. Several years later and with her heart still broken, Anne must face the consequences of that decision that she regrets every minute, she has lost Wentworth forever or there is still some love left in her heart.

Dakota Johnson stars in Persuasion, the new adaptation of Austen’s play

The critical reception around the film was not what was expected, and many criticized that the new version was written in a comedy key and with a modern update of its vocabulary that completely moves away from the conventions of that time.

So it was that fans took the opportunity to remember other adaptations based on Austen’s work that were much more successful than Netflix’s recent bet. One of them is Pride and Prejudice (Pride and Prejudice), the 2005 film directed by Joe Wright that had Keira Knightley Y matthew macfadyen of protagonists.

The film was praised in many of its aspects. In addition to being completely faithful to Austen’s story, the film has a cast of luxury and great performances, so much so that with only 20 years, Keira Knightley received her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Related news

Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley as Darcy and Elizaneth Bennet

The story revolves around the five Bennet sisters, raised by a mother obsessed with getting her daughters married. When the handsome, single Mr. Bingley moves into a neighboring mansion for the summer, the Bennet sisters are excited at the prospect of finding suitors. Of all of them, Elizabeth is the only one who opposes the idea of ​​marriage by convenience, opposing the conventions of the time. During the homecoming dance, Lizzie meets the handsome and serious Mr. Darcy, who at first glance seems too proud and arrogant.

Pride and Prejudice and one of the most erotic scenes in cinema

Knightley she plays the heroine of this story with charisma and conviction, who as the story progresses begins to realize that she was too quick to judge Darcy’s character and soon awakens other feelings in her. The chemistry between Knightley and Macfadyen is magnetic throughout the film, but there is one scene that revolutionized the fans of the adaptation and was totally improvised.

It is the moment when Elizabeth and her sisters prepare to leave Mr. Bingley’s mansion in Netherfield, after Jane must spend a few days in the ranch for her health. Lizzie is about to get into the carriage when Darcy unexpectedly offers her hand to help her up. Darcy is immediately seen doing a push-up with her hand, leaving Lizzie completely shocked at her gesture.

The scene that surprised fans of Pride and Prejudice for the meaning it holds

To the surprise of many, that gesture was completely improvised. In an interview, the actor admitted that it was he who added the movement of the hand, which left more than one shocked by the meaning it keeps. The interpreter admitted that he did it in one of the shots and then director Joe Wright asked him to repeat it so he could capture it in close-up.

Although it may seem like a minor detail, the flexing of the hand adds a significant weight to the scene, since it not only marks a before and after between these characters, but is also full of eroticism and sexual tension rarely seen on screen. Of course, it must be clarified that at the beginning of the 19th century it was unthinkable that two people of the opposite sex and who were not married touched each other in that way and in full view of the whole world. Also, women used to wear gloves, but in Elizabeth’s case, you can see that her hands are completely bare.

Before getting into the carriage, Elizabeth says goodbye to Darcy with a cold and almost hateful look. But as he turns to climb on her, Darcy takes her hand and to her surprise, he returns her a long, penetrating gaze that leaves Elizabeth completely speechless. That’s when Darcy pulls away from her and does her famous hand motion, which symbolizes the explosion of desire he feels for her.

Remember that Austen published Pride and Prejudice in 1813, which quickly made her one of the most famous writers of the day. As many specialists have pointed out, the author had to do a very subtle job when it came to sexualizing her male characters, since it would not have been appropriate for the time, much less coming from the pen of a woman. The movement of her hand makes Darcy the object of Lizzie’s desire, and that momentary brush of her skin causes her to cast aside her refined and noble demeanor, upending her tradition. As noted, Pride and Prejudice it is narrated from the perspective of the protagonist, something that the 2005 film manages to capture perfectly.

Pride and Prejudice is available in Netflix.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.