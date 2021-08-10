The SEC wants ‘terabytes’ of Slack communications among Ripple employees

The legal battle between the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain payment firm Ripple continues – the regulator now requests additional access to Ripple’s internal communications.

On Monday, the SEC filed a motion in the Southern District of New York, requiring Judge Sarah Netbrun to order Ripple to produce and present its employees’ messages on the Slack corporate communications platform. announced on Twitter the lawyer of the executives of Ripple, James Filan.

The motion indicates that Ripple’s previous production of Slack messages to the SEC was incomplete: the company later admitted that the reason was due to a “data processing error” after “repeatedly argued that message production was complete.“The SEC believes Ripple has only collected a small portion of their Slack messages, and that”a huge amount”Data has not been collected or searched.

“The data error and refusal to produce much of the documents by Ripple has already been severely detrimental to the SEC. Among other things, the SEC filed 11 Ripple witnesses who used incomplete records of their communications,Added the motion.

According to the SEC, the missing documents include over 1 million messages representing “terabytes of data”And eclipse Ripple’s massive email production, confirming testimony that Ripple employees communicated on Slack at least as often as emails. The authority highlighted that Ripple’s previous Slack messages “provided extremely important information”That were not part of emails or other documents provided by the company.

Later, Ripple he presented a request to extend the deadline for responding to the SEC motion regarding Slack communications from Thursday, August 12 to Monday, August 16.

Jeremy Hogan, a well-known lawyer in the XRP community, he suggested that the recent motion by the SEC is yet another attempt to demonstrate that XRP should be treated as a security and consequently fall within the remit of the commission. “It is attacking from the flank and claiming that Ripple has promoted and treated XRP as a security, so it is. The SEC has had some success with this argument in the past and it makes sense as a strategy since in any substantial sense XRP is NOT similar to a security,”Explained Hogan.

Last week, SEC President Gary Gensler called for more regulation to enact regulations aimed at decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. In response, former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Christopher Giancarlo, said crypto regulation falls outside the jurisdiction of the SEC, as cryptocurrencies are commodities.