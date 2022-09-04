The second season of House of the Dragon could add a renowned Marvel actress

A few days after its premiere, House of the Dragon It is already one of the most successful series of the year. the prequel to game of Thrones landed on HBO on August 21 and on its opening night it broke the incredible record of 10 million viewers, being one of the largest in the history of the small screen.

After the successful debut, the series confirmed some good and some bad news. The good news is that you will have a second season. The bad news is that it was confirmed that showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be back for the next installment, something that is already worrying fans. Especially considering that Sapochnik is a veteran of the Game of Thrones world, as he also served as a director on the original series.

House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones prequel to hit the screen

In the last few hours, information has been released that already excites fans. As it turned out, elizabeth olsen would be in negotiations to join the second season of House of the Dragon. At the moment it is not clear which characters will return for the next season, but continuing to add renowned actors is undoubtedly something that will further raise the expectations of fans.

Though Olsen She has a long career, her rise to fame came with her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Wanda Maximoff. Her most recent appearances in said universe were as the Scarlet Witch in the series WandaVision and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is not yet clear if the character will be back in the MCU, but some speculate that he still has one or two appearances left.

Elizabeth Olsen would be in negotiations to join House of the Dragon

Since then, the 33 year old actress has been on the lookout for new projects. One of them is the series love and deathwhich will arrive on HBO in 2023. It revolves around the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who made headlines in the 1980s by murdering her friend Betty Gore with an ax.

from joining House of the DragonOlsen could share screen with matt smith (Daemon Targaryens) Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenira Targaryen) Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys).

new episodes of House of the Dragon are broadcast on Sundays HBO Y hbo max.

