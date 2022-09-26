The “secret” dates between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski: “She had always seemed cute”

The American media report that the actor took the first step

they have been seen together on a few occasions and rumors have spread among the North American pink dam. If confirmed, it will be the new fashion couple and will be formed by Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

This is what an exclusive of Page Six which indicates that both would not yet be a formal couple but that they will be seeing each other regularly.

Pitt, 58, is currently immersed in the fight for the custody of their children after a tumultuous legal fight (in which the FBI has even been involved) with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 31, is in the early stages of her marriage breakup with producer Bear-McClard, 41, after a breakup. that her still husband was allegedly unfaithful.

A divorce that, according to Page Sixwould have caused Brad Pitt and the supermodel to have been “staying secret”.

However, a source in the aforementioned medium lowers the character of the relationship between the two assuring that “Brad is not dating anyone” but that he and the model “they would have stayed on a couple of occasions”.

Likewise, the sources of the aforementioned North American media recall that Brad Pitt would have been dating “with other people”, without specifying who it could be, while encouraging his fans to “stay tuned” for a possible future in common with the model.

Since his divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has been linked to the Swedish singer Lykke Li (36), with .actress Alia Shawkat (33) and Andra Day (37) and also an artist by profession.

At the same time, sources from the environment of Brad Pitt they assure Okay! Magazine that it was the actor who took the first step so that both began to see each other.

“he [Pitt] He asked her out and she said yes. She had always thought Brad was cute. and, from his point of view, he had nothing to lose,” reports the aforementioned magazine.