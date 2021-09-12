the sentence of the day, the saints of the day, the famous born, what happened today

Quote of the day

Lack of care in the little things makes us make the biggest mistakes. (Gabriele Muccino)

Saints of the day

Most holy Name of Maria, San Guido of Anderlecht (Pilgrim, protector of sacristans, bellmen, farmers, horses, coachmen), San Silvino of Verona (Bishop), Saints Cronides, Leontius and Serapion (Martyrs), Sant ‘Autonomous (Bishop and Martyr).

It happened today

1958 invented the microchip . Computers, mobile phones and cards wouldn’t work without the ‘integrated circuit’ or ‘ microchip’ . This electronic component was designed by the US engineer Jack Kilby: one ‘ germanium plate ‘ with a transistor slide and other components attached. It was perfected by Robert Noyce (co-founder Intel), who replaced germanium with silicon. The researches of Kilby were awarded with Nobel Prize in Physics 2000.

1981 the 'Smurfs' on TV. A people of blue gnomes who live in the woods, in mushroom-shaped houses, forced to defend themselves from Gargamel, irascible and bungling wizard, and from his inseparable cat, Birba. The series of cartons produced by "Hanna & Barbera ", inspired by Belgian comics "Schtroumpfs ", appeared in '58 as a secondary story. Launched on TV, they arrived in Italy in 1982 on Mediaset, with the abbreviations of Cristina D'Avena.

Famous births