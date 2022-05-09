The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is in danger of extinction! Dogecoin locks up its profits and does not want to let them go, while Cardano is far from its former self SHIB SHIBUSD ADA ADAUSD DOGE DOGEUSD

photo freepik.com

These three cryptocurrencies are among the most popular among the public, due to their short sale values ​​and their constantly changing valuation. Today Shiba, Doge and Cardano would present very notable drops, marking some trends that would not have been seen in a long time ago. Time to invest or think twice?

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Every day hits a new bearish high.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for Saturday, May 7 at 9:30 am, a value of $0.00001979. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, today at 9:24 am a total value of $0.00001898. The final results give losses in (-4.26%) in a range of 24 hours.



The values ​​would continue to plummet since last April 20, as the days passed, the general valuation of Shiba reduced considerably, generating a massive loss until today. Regarding the weekly levels, Shiba would have an abysmal reduction with (-9.18%) since last May 1.

Today, we would have a Shiba that they would maintain during the first hours, the last values ​​that it obtained yesterday, where from 23 pm, the bearish amounts would begin that would take it to reach levels not explored for a long time. . These bearish amounts, they would double with the arrival of dawn, and today in the morning it would still maintain that level, even until the current time.

The highest amount occurred yesterday at 10:50 am, with a total amount of $0.00002001. On the other hand, your lowest amount would occur at 4:20 am with a total amount at $0.00001857.



Current Shiba Inu chart for the last 24 hours

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Last night, we would have had another type of profit

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, yesterday at 9:30 am it had a value of $0.1272. And as of today, May 8, at 9:25 am, it had a total value of $0.1262. These results obtained give a (-0.91%) of losses in a range of 24 hours.

Dogecoin has a very unstable monthly graph, or they rise in very profitable amounts, as well as it can suddenly fall to very low amounts, where at least this would have happened more than three times. A great example would be what happened recently, on May 5, where the amounts rose to “somewhat considerable” amounts, only to drop by more than double, in less than a day. This hurts and brings losses to the value of (- 3.88%) in a weekly range.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, Doge tried to take a better profit during the day last night, but reaching 23:10 pm, the amounts were reduced to a level that would mark bearish levels until the current time. Even so, it is worth mentioning that the amounts obtained at night would have had another type of balance.

The highest reference that could be reached within 24 hours would be the one at 18:00 pm with an amount of $0.1319. While the lowest amount occurred at 4:34 am, with a value of $0.1249.



Current Dogecoin chart for the last 24 hours

Cardano Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – A Far From What It Was Before

For yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 9:24 am, had a reference amount in $0.7747. And for today at 9:23 am, returns a value in $0.7476. That is why the final result would be attached with a percentage in (-3.83%) of losses in a range of 24 hours.

Cardano would be somewhat far from being able to acquire the standard values ​​of the week, only due to the fact that as of today, they would have moved away from the average amounts, ending with a reference of (-3.26%) within the last 7 days. On the other hand, the amounts of the week would be very bearish compared to what was had for the end of March, giving its price already exceeded $1.20.

In the last 24 hours, the amounts would remain semi “static” from the morning, until an average of 23:05 pm. It was from this moment, where the valuation would fall from the standards, marking numbers that would not have been seen even in a range of one year.

Cardano is far from being the cryptocurrency that it was in 2021, but it can undoubtedly favor the investor with the moose it has, from time to time.

The highest amount occurred yesterday afternoon, at 2:20 p.m. with a total of $0.785. While its lowest value occurred at 5:15 am, with a total of $0.7358.



Current Cardano chart for the last 24 hours