The shirt dress of 13 euros for women of 20 and 60 years

There are clothes like the shirt dress who, surprisingly, are capable of conquering the most disparate women you can imagine. Katharine Hepburn, Sofia Loren or Emma Stone have worn them on the big screen (the latter, when she was not yet thirty, to the rhythm of the marvelous soundtrack of “La La Land” by Damien Chazelle, and the first two, after the fifties). And Kaia Gerber, who is now twenty, has been devoted to him for several seasons. Even Georgina Rodriguez and Letizia, one at the opposite end of the other, pay homage to him. If something is clear to us, it is that it is one of the designs that best adapt to any type of age and circumstance. And as if that were not enough, we have found the way, or rather, the print, that pleases everyone, no matter what generation they belong to.

Exactly: moles. The reason? There is none more universal, not even the flower one, which despite its popularity, may seem too naïve for some. Polka dots, on the other hand, have a place in classic wardrobes, in rebellious ones, in alternative ones, in formal ones… Everyone always likes them, it’s a fact.