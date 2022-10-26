Entertainment

The shocking image of Angelina Jolie “zombie” on her release from prison

the iranian sahar tabar jumped to the cover of numerous media around the world for his emaciated image and his striking resemblance to the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, which earned him the nickname of the Angelina Jolie “zombie”. His peculiar image caught a lot of attention from users of Instagram and his number of followers skyrocketed to 30,000 in a matter of months.

The rumors surrounding her began to skyrocket and the legend was getting fatter: more than 50 aesthetic operations, among which rhinoplasty, liposuction and cosmetic procedures to thicken the lips that, together with a careful makeup process, gave her that striking appearance. . She had admitted that she had used prosthetics, makeup and photoshop: “My fans know that it is not my true face; it is a way of expressing myself, a kind of art.”

In some of the images, she can be seen with a hijab over her hair and a white bandage on her nose, like the ones that are placed after a rhinoplasty. Such bandages are necessary after nose operations, which are very common on the streets of Tehran. Cosmetic surgery is very popular in the Islamic republic, with tens of thousands of operations performed each year.

