The shocking image of Angelina Jolie “zombie” on her release from prison

the iranian sahar tabar jumped to the cover of numerous media around the world for his emaciated image and his striking resemblance to the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, which earned him the nickname of the Angelina Jolie “zombie”. His peculiar image caught a lot of attention from users of Instagram and his number of followers skyrocketed to 30,000 in a matter of months.

The rumors surrounding her began to skyrocket and the legend was getting fatter: more than 50 aesthetic operations, among which rhinoplasty, liposuction and cosmetic procedures to thicken the lips that, together with a careful makeup process, gave her that striking appearance. . She had admitted that she had used prosthetics, makeup and photoshop: “My fans know that it is not my true face; it is a way of expressing myself, a kind of art.”

In some of the images, she can be seen with a hijab over her hair and a white bandage on her nose, like the ones that are placed after a rhinoplasty. Such bandages are necessary after nose operations, which are very common on the streets of Tehran. Cosmetic surgery is very popular in the Islamic republic, with tens of thousands of operations performed each year.

As a result of her actions, the Tehran Guidance Court arrested her in 2019 on charges of insulting “religion”, “inciting immorality”, “blasphemy and insulting the Iranian dress code”.

A few months later, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for promoting violence, illicit education, blasphemy, insulting the Islamic veil, spreading hatred and encouraging youth to commit corruption through their social media posts.

State television produced a devastating report on her, describing her as “a victim with an abnormal personality and mental state” who I searched for “vulgarity” on social media. He also reported that purported medical records suggested he was mentally ill, with a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals, making the sentence even less explainable.

The young woman, 25 years old, was finally released, 15 months after entering prison and gave an interview in which she revealed her true and surprising image, and in which she confessed that everything it had been a “scam” because he had never undergone any aesthetic operation and that everything was the result of makeup and a precise use of a photo retouching tool like Photoshop.

Sahar Tabar, on his release from prison with a very different image from that of social networks PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit)

The influencer acknowledged during the interview that “I wanted to be famous since I was a child” and that Internet gave him the possibility to get it in a simple way thanks to his computer skills: “Cyberspace was an easy way. It was much easier than becoming an actor”, according to the British newspaper “Daily Star”.

In addition, she indicated that after her time in prison she had made the decision not to use the social network again: “I’m sure I won’t even put Instagram on my phone anymore, much less have a page,” she said.

The truth is that Tabar’s message was very targeted and could have been agreed with the authorities so that young people do not want to follow in his footsteps and become obsessed with image and cosmetic surgery. But what he cannot deny is that his face has changed over the years and the surgeries he has undergone have left a mark on him.