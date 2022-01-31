the situation on the eve of the phone call between Blinken and Lavrov











Tension grows between Ukraine and Russia. For weeks, Moscow has sent some troops to the border with the neighboring country, making the possibility of an invasion increasingly concrete. Ukraine, for its part, is preparing as best it can in the event of a conflict.

Ukraine, the appeal to Russia

The Foreign Minister of Kiev Dmytro Kuleba he launched an appeal to Moscow via Twitter, with a very specific request: “Russia must continue with its diplomatic commitment and withdraw the military forces it has accumulated along the borders of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories”.

Ukraine, soldiers set up trenches at the border

Meanwhile, pictures of the soldiers engaged in have been released build the trenches on the eastern front in Ukraine, in anticipation of a possible escalation of tensions. Diplomatic relations between Russia and the West worsen, while Russian troops continue to be sent to the border.

Ukraine, NATO’s position in the event of a conflict with Russia

The NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg he told the BBC that the alliance has “no plans to deploy combat troops in Ukraine” in the event that Russia invades Ukrainian territory. Stoltenberg explained that NATO allies “provide equipment, defensive weapons” and support to strengthen the country’s defense capacity, but no direct intervention is envisaged.

“Ukraine is not a NATO ally”, recalled the secretary general, so it is not certain that a direct attack on Ukraine will result in an intervention by the entire alliance.



Ukraine, the phone call between Lavrov and Blinken

A telephone conversation between the Russian foreign minister is scheduled for 1 February Serghei Lavrov and the US secretary of state Antony Blinken, as announced by the Russian ministry through the Tass agency.

US Secretary of State Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Lavrov had stated that he wanted “respectful” relations with the US, also asking that the security of Russia is protected.

In an interview broadcast on TV, the head of Russian diplomacy Lavrov drew attention to the influence of NATO: “Each time, it turns out that the line that (the NATO countries, ed) must defend moves further east ”And“ now it has already moved closer to Ukraine ”.



