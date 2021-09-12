The sleepless man, Christian Bale and his disturbing transformation for the film

The transformation that Christian Bale underwent for the filming of The Man Without Sleep is extraordinary and at the same time disturbing.

Before filming began on de The sleepless man, 2004 film directed by Brad Anderson, Christian Bale he decided to go on a very strict diet, resulting in one transformation to say the least disturbing: the British actor has lost about twenty-five kilos of weight, coming to weigh only fifty-four.

An unrecognizable Christian Bale in The Man Without Sleep

Bale went from a muscular, athletic and statuesque physique to an extremely emaciated appearance, also putting his own health at serious risk. Immediately after filming was done, he returned to his original physique in about four months, then gaining over sixteen pounds of body mass to play the Dark Knight in Batman Begins.

“I invented an absolutely brilliant method of losing weight: smoking cigarettes and drinking whiskey“Bale revealed in a 2012 interview. The actor’s daily diet, nicknamed” Black Coffee Fast, “at the time of the film consisted of black coffee, an apple and a can of tuna a day.

Unrecognizable Christian Bale in The Sleepless Man (2004)

This equates to a daily caloric intake of about 200 calories and, according to Bale himself, the final weight of 54 kg was not enough for him: he wanted to reach 45 kg, however the producers of the film decided to stop him for reasons of health. Needless to say, the now much older Christian announced that his fasting days are over: “I’ve gotten a little more boring now, I’d die if I kept doing what I’ve done in the past. ”

Christian Bale co-star Michael Ironside said about the American Psycho star: “I remember during the filming of The Sleepless Man, Bale called me one day and said, ‘Michael, there’s something wrong with my ass, can you take a look?’ The muscles in her butt had literally fallen out of her hips. I remember telling him, ‘Hey Chris, your butt fell out, you stopped losing body fat and now you are losing muscle tissue by compromising tissue elasticity.’ Christian turns and says to me: ‘Cool‘. “