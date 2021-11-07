The spa bonus starts, bookings from Monday 8th

The voucher is worth 200 euros: it is individual, non-transferable and free from the purchase of additional services.

Bookings for the spa bonus will start tomorrow 8 November at 12 noon, which citizens can book directly at the accredited spa facilities.

The list of spas participating in the initiative is constantly updated on the bonusterme.invitalia.it website.

The bonus consists of a 100% discount on the purchase price of the selected spa services, up to a maximum of 200 euros. It is individual, non-transferable and free from the purchase of additional services.

Each adult citizen can take advantage of only one bonus and will have 60 days from the date of issue to start treatments. However, the resources available for the subsidy measure are limited and amount to 53 million euros.

“The 53 million euros allocated for a maximum expenditure of 200 euros, appear completely insufficient, because if we buy packages and services up to the maximum ceiling of 200 euros we will have only 265 thousand lucky people who will be able to benefit from the incentive” says Codacons who complains that the “bonus” is due to everyone “regardless of income and without any limit linked to the ISEE.” The bonus, on the other hand, appeals to companies in the sector.

“The bonus was a great idea to bring Italians closer to the spa,” underlines Massimo Caputi, president of Federterme.

Tuscany seems to be the region that has been able to take advantage of the initiative the most. In fact, out of 400 thousand requests for spa bonuses activated throughout Italy, about 100 thousand to date concern structures in Tuscany.

The voucher will be active and spendable from 8 November but has already been requested for a few days: to do this, interested citizens only have to choose where and then contact the structure directly, even online.

