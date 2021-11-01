Tech

the statue of the game in the photos of the Fossa!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
After last year’s forced stop, the 2021 edition of Lucca Comics & Games has finally started in the always scenic setting of the Tuscan city.

As per tradition, the program of the event dedicated to the celebration of culture pop, including video games, comics, manga, board games and much more, it is absolutely very rich. And in the gaming pavilion, the spacious area dedicated to home productions returns again this year Bandai Namco. Among the guests of the structure could not obviously miss the highly anticipated Elden Ring, which is preparing for its debut in view of the coming of the new year.

In particular, visitors to the fair can come across a notable Elden Ring themed statue at Lucca Comics & Games. The latter portrays one of the characters part of the production imagery, among the first to be revealed by the reveal trailer of the Action RPG FromSoftware. To better immortalize it, ours Francesco Fossetti was able to get close, so as to take some snapshots of the main ones details of the statue: you can find everything directly at the bottom of this news, as well as on the Instagram profile of Fracesco Fossetti. What do you think?

In the meantime, we remind you of the possibility to register for the Elden Ring Network Test scheduled for the month of November, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Source link

