LA STILLWATER GIRL

Type: Drama ✦✦✦

Directed by Tom McCarthy. With Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan, Idir Azougli, Anne Leny, Moussa Maaskry.

The daughter of Bill, a white proletarian from Oklahoma, is in prison in Marseille, sentenced to 9 years for killing the girl he lived with. Bill believes his innocence and, following a faint clue, sets out in search of the potential real killer.

The plot, solid and extraordinarily cliché-free (two French co-writers, Jacques Audiard’s regular collaborators), interests the Oscar-winning McCarthy less than the journey taken by the average man in a foreign land.

Bill is constantly confronted with his “Americanness” (Trump, weapons, religion) from anyone he meets in his new world, yet the bizarre family that, beyond language barriers, takes shape, with Cottin single mother and little and already talented Lilou Siauvaud, fits him like a glove.

The thriller is a melodrama, the characters have a past and for once it doesn’t make a wrinkle, Matt Damon’s solid shoulders hold up all the melancholy. The film that Amanda Knox displeased is the best that can come from Hollywood in these uncertain times.

LEGEND:

✦ modest

✦✦ good

✦✦✦ great

✦✦✦✦ masterpiece

