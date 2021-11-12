The stock exchanges of today, November 12, 2021. EU price lists contrasted, the growth of infections is worrying

MILAN – The European stock exchanges close in no particular order on the final week while the quarterly season is approaching the end. At Piazza Affari, one of the latest on the calendar arrived this morning Unipol, which recorded a 7% increase in profit in the first months compared to 2020 to 813 million euros. Overall, the price lists restarted little moved, still conditioned by the fear of the increase in infections throughout Europe, with Germany registering the new peak of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic, evaluating new measures to accelerate vaccinations.

Milan ends at + 0.36%, London it is the only one to close below zero, stopping at -0.5%, Frankfurt earns 0.13% e Paris 0.45%. In the background, the markets are still worried about inflation, given the new record recorded by the US in October, with prices at the highest levels in 31 years, and the concern that the Fed could further accelerate the current monetary squeeze. Trading in Asia was positive, with the Nikkei closing up 1.13% in Tokyo.

Closing up for the spread. The spread opens at 121 points, with the yield of the ten-year bond at 0.96%. The euro has little effect on the dollar: the single currency changes hands at 1.1448 dollars, close to yesterday’s levels. On the other hand, the yen fell to 130.72.

Among the macroeconomic data, only the monthly update on industrial production in the Eurozone should be noted. The figure fell by 0.2% in August on a monthly basis, while it is clearly improving (+ 5.2%), on a trend basis.

The prices of the Petroleum pending US decisions to contain the price rush. In New York in the afternoon, the reference WTI lost 1.62% compared to the prices of last night in New York and changed hands at 80.27 dollars a barrel.