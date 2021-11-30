The stock exchanges start the week on the right foot. All equity markets rebounded after Friday’s terrible session, although the rebound was very timid. The South African variant of Covid appears to be less aggressive and dangerous than previously thought. Omicron continues to scare but less than a few days ago. Thus the dangers of worldwide lockdown due to the new variant seem to recede.

In light of the facts, even the closure of the borders implemented by some countries seems to be excessive. Many analysts are starting to think that Friday’s was an exaggerated reaction. Perhaps. However, it was an opportunity for a correction as indicated in the article: “In Piazza Affari after the crash on Friday, this is what could happen today”.

The stock exchanges react and at Piazza Affari these 2 stocks today have captured the attention of the market

After the violent sell off on Friday, the stock markets today recovered part of the losses made in the last session. The European Euro Stoxx 50 index rose by half a percentage point. The German stock market was more timid and only gained 0.2%. The French and London squares rose the first by half a percentage point and the second by 0.9%. The launch of the Wall Street Stock Exchange was more decisive. At the time of the close of the Eurozone markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices of the American stock exchange were gaining around 1.5%. Of note on the Nasdaq the overbearing launch of Twitter which at the beginning shot up on the news of the resignation of CEO Jack Dorsey.

The Milan stock exchange also rebounded even if the closing is a bit far from the highs achieved during the day. At the end of the session, Piazza Affari closed up by 0.7%. During the day, prices rose up to point and a half percent. At the end of the session, the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 26,041 points and 30 out of 40 stocks closed in positive territory. ENI is among the blue chips that have achieved the best performance thanks to the recovery of the price of crude oil. Oil prices lost up to 10% last Friday while today they are up 4%. ENI closed with a gain of 2.3%, at € 11.80.

The two titles that have captured the attention of operators

Alerion and Juventus today showed off. The stock exchanges react and at Piazza Affari these 2 stocks today have captured the attention of the market for opposite reasons. Alerion made the biggest leap among all the stocks listed on the Italian stock exchange. The stock closed higher than 16% and prices closed at € 28.30. The indiscretion of the possibility of a financial partner has caused the prices of the company that is active in renewable energy to take off.

Juve’s stock collapsed on the first day of the capital increase. The share closed down 6.3%, closing at € 0.43, pushed down by yet another defeat and the opening of a judicial investigation.

