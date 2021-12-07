The stock exchanges today, 7 December. Fears about Omicron, positive EU lists, have eased

MILAN – 11.30 am The fears related to the diffusion of the Omicron variant are attenuated on the markets. In the wake of yesterday’s robust close on Wall Street, global stock exchanges are all moving in positive territory. In Europe Milan salt by 1.58%, London grows by 1.13%, Frankfurt 1.94% e Paris 2.03%. In Asia, Hong Kong rebounds after a troubled session yesterday on fears of a new Beijing tightening on the technology sector. In good shape too Tokyo, which closed at + 1.89%.

Investors put aside the concerns related to inflation and possible new moves for the moment Fed. According to what was reported by the Wall Street Journal the US Central Bank could anticipate the rate hike as early as spring, a move not expected before the summer. Important indications in this regard will arrive on Friday, when the United States releases the inflation data in November.

Among the macroeconomic data, Eurostat reports GDP growth in the third quarter of 2.2% in the eurozone and 2.1% in the EU compared to the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, GDP had also grown by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.1% in the EU. The best results come from Ireland (+ 4.0%), Italy and Spain (both + 2.6%), Lithuania (+ 2.1%), Estonia and Greece (both + 1.9%)

Less encouraging are the indications coming from the German Zew index, which dropped to 29.9 in December from 31.7 in November, down for the first time since June. Supply bottlenecks, increased inflation pressures and the addition of virus concerns “are a powerful combination to hurt the outlook.”

The newfound climate of confidence on the markets is also good for the Petroleum which is regaining ground after the slide of recent days linked to fears of a possible new drop in demand. The WTI of Texas, which had already gained four percentage points yesterday, rises above 70 dollars and is now trading at 70.7 dollars a barrel (+ 1.7%) while Brent advances to 74.7 dollars (+1.4 %).

On the foreign exchange market L’EUR it strengthens on dollar and is positioned at 1.1293, up by 0.12%, while rapidly advancing against the yen, trading at 128.41 against the Japanese currency (+ 0.31%). The greenback also made a comeback on the Japanese currency, at 128.41. The pound, for its part, is up against the greenback at 1.3285. EUR/ yen down to 0.8501.