The story of the New Zealand journalist who turned to the Taliban to give birth

Last week, New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis, who since August had been following for Al Jazeera the conquest of Kabul by the Taliban, said she initially had to turn to the Taliban for assistance in giving birth. In fact, due to the coronavirus restrictions in force in New Zealand, she had not been able to find a free place in the structures assigned by the government to those who must do the mandatory quarantine before being able to move freely in the country, and her request to obtain one emergency had been rejected.

Bellis’ situation was unlocked only on Tuesday, when the government offered her a vacant place in a facility, allowing her to return to the country.

Bellis told her story in an article published in the New Zealand newspaper New Zealand Herald, that in recent days many have taken up and commented: both for the distortions generated by a very particular and rigid system of restrictions, which is making it difficult for many New Zealand citizens to return to the country; both for the somewhat “positive” image that this story has given to the Taliban, who however lead one of the most conservative and illiberal regimes in the world, particularly with regard to women’s rights.

Bellis, who is now in her sixth month of pregnancy, discovered she was pregnant as soon as she returned to Qatar, where she lived, from Kabul, where she had followed the advance of the Taliban and where her partner Jim Huylebroek, a Belgian photojournalist who works for the New York Times. Bellis was one of three women present at the first Taliban press conference, to which she asked what they were going to do with the rights of women and girls. It is an episode he mentioned in his article, underlining how much it was “horribly paradoxical “that she now found herself having to ask the Taliban for help in order to give birth.

Bellis and Huylebroek are not married, and in Qatar being pregnant without being married is illegal. For this reason, in Doha (the city where Bellis lived), her gynecologist had made her understand that she had two options: get married, or leave the country.

Bellis had then decided to try to return to New Zealand with her partner, but without succeeding: with the restrictions currently in force to enter the country, a mandatory 10-day quarantine is required in a structure assigned by the government, the so-called MIQ (Managed Isolation Quarantine), without having booked which it is not possible to buy the plane ticket.

Bellis said she woke up at 3 every morning to try to book one, without success as the available places ran out quickly. The number of places is in fact very limited and the questions are many: in fact, many New Zealand citizens have now been out of their country for two years, unable to return.

Bellis had then decided to wait for New Zealand to reopen its borders without the need for mandatory quarantine – which was originally scheduled for late February, when Bellis would enter her seventh month of pregnancy – and in the meantime to join her partner in Kabul. By April, among other things, the borders of New Zealand would also have been reopened for foreigners, and Huylebroek would therefore have been able to join her for the birth of the child, scheduled for May.

It was on this occasion that Bellis turned to the Taliban: to make sure she could manage a possible emergency in Afghanistan, Bellis had organized a meeting with a Taliban official and asked him if, despite being pregnant without being married, she could receive assistance or entering a hospital if you need it.

The Taliban official, Bellis said, had guaranteed her welcome and help, advising her to tell that she and Huylebroek were married and recommending that she call him in case any problems arose. “When the Taliban offer you a safe haven, to you who are a woman, pregnant and unmarried, then you understand that your situation is truly in ruins,” Bellis wrote in her article.

His situation had become even more complicated last month, when the possibility of returning to New Zealand seemed to definitively vanish: in January the New Zealand government had in fact further delayed the reopening of the borders and suspended the lottery to obtain a place in the structures to make the quarantine, which were all full. The only way to return was therefore to book an emergency seat, which is reserved for those who need it but have not been able to find it, and which can only be obtained under certain conditions, by sending a formal request.

Bellis then approached a lawyer to prepare the case, and after 59 documents sent to the government immigration office, complete with vaccination certificates, a lawyer’s letter, medical certificates and proof of pregnancy, the government let her know that the his request was denied. Among the reasons for the push back was that she Bellis had not provided enough evidence that the medical treatment required in New Zealand – childbirth – was urgent and that she could not do it in the place where she already was. But in Afghanistan, at the moment, hospitals are collapsing, especially as regards maternity. Getting pregnant in Afghanistan, wrote Bellis (who has been involved in recent months and has also written about this), “can be a death sentence.”

Four days after her application for entry was rejected, Bellis published her article on the NZ Herald. His story, in fact a very harsh criticism of the New Zealand government and the consequences of its very strict rules on coronavirus, has been picked up by many newspapers and commented a lot in New Zealand. Finally, on Tuesday 1 February, the New Zealand government offered Bellis a place to do the mandatory quarantine and booked her flight.

Bellis’s account also attracted some criticism: Afghan activists and journalists said Bellis gave a false image of the Taliban, presenting them as the only ones willing to help her as a pregnant and troubled woman. According to them, the Taliban wanted more than anything else to give a good image of their regime to a well-known Western journalist, and would never treat an Afghan woman the same.