the strong gesture that the supporters expect

CR7 and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins, but one of the babies unfortunately died… A drama announced by the couple on Monday evening on social networks.

The football superstar faces a terrible ordeal: on April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media the death of one of the twins he was expecting with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Devastated by the loss of their little boy, the couple somehow console themselves with the birth of their twin, who is in good health. “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness,” the couple said in a press release.

The 37-year-old Portuguese sportsman was expected to take to the pitch on Tuesday evening, as his Manchester United side are due to play against Liverpool in a highly anticipated Premier League game. Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo will not finally put on his cleats … Tuesday noon on its official website, the Manchester United club commented in particular: “The family is more important than anything and Ronaldo supports his loved ones in this extremely difficult period. . We can therefore confirm that he will not take part in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we reiterate the request of the family to respect his privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

Several comrades of the star footballer have given him their support on social networks, starting with Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, Felipe Melo, James Rodriguez, Marco Asensio… The clubs of Juventus FC, Newcastle United FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds and Real Madrid also sent their condolences to him. Several British media, including The Mirrorhinted that supporters plan to make a minute of silence, after seven minutes of the matchto pay tribute to the stillborn son of CR7.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship for almost five years. Together, they have a first daughter called Alana (4 years old) and the one born recently, who finds herself without a twin. The footballer also has an 11-year-old boy, Cristiano Jr., and twins born by surrogate mother: Eva and Mateo (4 years old). Georgina Rodriguez announced that she was pregnant with twins last October. The Argentinian-Spanish model then regularly displayed her round belly on social networks, in particular to promote a Netflix documentary dedicated to her.