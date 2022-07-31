The suffering of Ana de Armas when playing Marilyn Monroe: “It was a great torture, very exhausting”

the trailer of Blondeeither Blonde as it will be translated in Spain, it has caused a sensation on social networks. In it, Ana de Armas plays Norma Jeanebetter known as Marilyn Monroe, and the resemblance, as we have already seen with the published photos of the actress on social networks, is spectacular.

The transformation of the actress has not only been physical, but, as she herself explains has gone through a very hard preparation process: “It took me nine months of dialect training and practice and a few ADR sessions (re-recording the dialogue after it was filmed). FIt was a great torture, very exhausting. my brain was fried“However, the actress claims to be very happy with the result.

One of the biggest problems that the Cuban actress has faced is wigs: “I had to go bald every day because of the blonde wigs. Marilyn went through different shades of blonde, from golden to absolutely platinum.

For these wigs, which are perfectly done, you can’t have anything dark underneath, so we had to make a bald cape every day around my entire head.” He also claimed that he cried when he saw the wigs for the first time because she was terrified that it would be a very ambitious project, however, she also assured that she knew she could do it.

Despite the difficulties, Ana de Armas assures that, unlike other projects, had a lot of time to prepare: “There is so much material about her, so much to see and hear. Is incredible. So that’s what I did: I dove deep into all of this with the director, Andrew Dominik, and I think the result is impressive and very moving.”

He also added: “his life was not simpleand you really have to dig into that period, into what happened to her and her story, into who she was.”

The actress only has words of gratitude for having the opportunity to play Marilyn Monroe: “It was a gift for me to play that role”, he also thanked his colleagues on social networks: “It has been a great gift to be able to work with actors like Adrien Brody or Bobby Cannavale in this beautiful project. I can’t wait for everyone to see what an amazing job they do on this movie.”

What we know so far about the Marilyn Monroe biopic

Blonde will premiere on September 28. It will be directed and scripted by Andrew Dominic. The film will feature in its cast, in addition to Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde It will be based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. published in 2000. Also, according to the official slogan, the film “recreates the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the division between her public and private self.”

We also know that the movie it took three years to producealthough its development stage began in 2010, and that it finished shooting a long time ago.

As a curiosity about the film, it should be noted that the producer is Plan B Entertainment whose founders are Brad Grey, Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt. The latter is also known to be heavily involved in the production part of the film.