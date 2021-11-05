The “superman” of Covid: that’s why they will never get sick

After nearly two years of COVID-19, scholars around the world are trying to understand (analyzing) why a part of the world population will never get sick with Sars-Cov-2, even in the presence of family members or prolonged contact with people positive for the virus.

What are the evidences

The delicate matter is being analyzed by a study coordinated by the University of Melbourne and the Foundation for Biomedical Research of the Academy of Athens. A first excerpt can be read in the specialized magazine Nature Immunology. “ Sars-Cov-2 infections show huge variability interindividual, ranging from asymptomatic infections to life-threatening diseases “, the researchers write, underlining how 20% of serious Covid cases (those who end up in intensive care) are due to” congenital variations and autoantibodies directed against type I interferons (IFN) “while the genetic and immunological factors that make it resistant to infection are still unknown.

Here is the secret of the resisters

Whole families with the virus, even if perhaps asymptomatic or slightly symptomatic, and a totally immune cohabitant. How is it possible? Meanwhile, genetics. “ We have proposed a strategy for the recruitment and genetic analysis of individuals who are naturally resistant to virus infection “, underline the researchers, who are already working to understand the mechanisms that” cause congenital resistance to infection. “There are two mechanisms by which the supermen of the virus manage not to become infected: the first is called” immunity. pre-existing“:” some people, for example, have resisted Covid because they had contracted a previous infection due to other Coronaviruses “, said a Republic the professor. Matteo Baldanti, virologist of the San Matteo di Pavia. Practically, having previously been infected with a virus of the same family also confers protection against Sars-Cov-2. The same professor says that, from a blood sample taken three years earlier, he discovered that he contracted a Beta Coronavirus called HKU1 which made him immune to Covid-19 because they are two “related” viruses.

The second reason is, as anticipated, due to genetics, mostly at times genetic which result “ then be in favor of the new infection. For example, individuals who have a lower density of Ace2 and Trmpss receptors (proteins) would be less infectable. Or it may happen that some subjects have both a genetic variation that protects against Covid “, adds Baldanti. But how do you know if you are super immune or not? It is almost impossible unless you do research like that of the professor and his blood sample. To date, natural immune to the virus are estimated in about 10%.

The response from HIV