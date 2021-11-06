The ten heaviest signings of the derby: Inter-Milan 8-2! But the most expensive is Romagnoli

The player’s salary is historically counted net, that is, the money that ends up in the player’s pockets. But what matters for the company, and for every employer in general, is the gross cost. For this reason, the Growth Decree is a very heavy and important relief for clubs: Suffice it to say that the most expensive player gross of the whole derby is Alessio Romagnoli which, however, net would not even be on the podium. Its 5.5 net weight (calculations by Calcioefinanza) for 10.18 gross. The 7 net of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and of Alexis Sanchez, on the other hand, thanks to the Growth Decree, 9.17 gross. In the top 10 there are eight Inter players, they end up just outside the ranking of the salary weight for the clubs instead Milan Skriniar And Alessandro Florenzi.

The top 10 of the salaries before the Milan derby

Alessio Romagnoli 10.18

Ivan Perisic 9.25

Edin Dzeko 9.25

Hakan Calhanoglu 9.25

Alexis Sanchez 9.17 *

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 9.17 *

Arturo Vidal 8.52 *

Stefan de Vrij 7.03

Marcelo Brozovic 6.48

Joaquin Correa 5.92

* Figures obtained thanks to the tax relief of the Growth Decree

** Player Christian Eriksen does not appear in the ranking: his 9.83 gross is covered by FIFA.