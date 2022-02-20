The ten most anticipated series of 2022

After two years of postponements and a certain freeze in the entertainment industry due to the pandemic, the blockbusters are back with epic narratives, hand-to-hand fights and real kisses. Concomitant with the fiery platform war for streaming leadership, the new storytelling trend is moving away from goodness and flawless heroes and consolidating mostly on villainy and delving into the origins of evil. Luciferian dictators from antiquity, the Middle Ages and other galaxies, and contemporary mafia families that run horse betting shops and casinos or launder money, leaving in their wake tendrils of enemy corpses, dominate the scene on the small screens. While good and evil define criminal, other fictions appeal to spin-offs of anthological successes and to the topic of women’s empowerment as a mark of the times.

Peaky Blinders

“The Shelbys are back to work,” tweeted the BBC to announce the sixth and final season of the acclaimed English series about a family with a gypsy or junkyard past who takes advantage of the crazy years to position themselves in the world of crime. As we witness the rise of Tommy Shelby – the hypnotic Cillian Murphi – as the dangerous boss of the family gang of Birmingham gangsters, the fiction offers a brilliant historical overview of Britain after the Great War. With an exceptional cast that included Sam Neill, Adrien Brody and Anabelle Wally, the new season co-starring Tom Hardy will feel the absence of the prematurely deceased Helen McCrory. Tommy will face the rise of fascism and the threat of World War II.

Premiere: February 27 on BBC UK. On Netflix, to be confirmed.

Better Call Saul

The sixth and final season of 13 episodes of the prequel to breaking bad. The failed lawyer Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk in his consecrating role) is definitively transformed into the criminal Saul Goodman of the mother series. Thus, in a climate of permanent tension and good dialogue only comparable to series like Succession, we attend the origin and definitive motivations of evil. Once again, the classic story of the conversion of a seemingly good person into a dark heart is told. From Lucifer, through Michael Corleone and Darth Vader, one of the most profitable businesses in fiction. Creator Vince Gilligan and screenwriter Peter Gould achieve what few can: a more award-winning prequel and perhaps even superior to its great predecessor.

By Netflix. Premiere: April 18.

Ozarks

The fourth and final season of the dark and disturbing Ozarks It has 14 episodes. It will be the farewell to that supposed family so normal that she dedicated herself to money laundering and was trapped by the cartel commanded by Omar Navarro. The first seven chapters premiered in January and displayed overwhelming narrative power. Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde), Charlie Tahan (Wyatt Langmore), and Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell) are the pieces of a sophisticated game of chess in which pieces are lost, but never interest. A second installment is expected with more surprises, unthinkable alliances and the answer that everyone expects: will the Byrdes survive?

By Netflix. Premiere: second semester.

House of the Dragon

This spectacular prequel promises to fill the global void left in millions of fans by the end of game of Thrones. The action of House of the Dragon It takes place 300 years before the events narrated in the mother series. The focus is on the epic of Viserys (Paddy Considine), destined to occupy the throne of his grandfather Jaehaerys Targaryen. In principle, Viserys is kind and good-natured, but, as is often the case, it is likely that in order to retain monastic power, he will have to become the opposite. A medieval version of the always profitable story of the fallen angel. The series is based on the novel fire and blood written by George Martin.

By HBO Max. Premiere: 2022.

Saint Avoid

Based on the 1995 bestseller of the same name by Tomás Eloy Martínez, the miniseries starring Natalia Oreiro starts from the kidnapping and disappearance of Eva Perón’s body to narrate the great Argentine political myth. Thus, just as the murdered body of Facundo hides for Sarmiento the mysteries of 19th-century Argentina, for Martínez the destinies of Eva Perón’s embalmed body provide keys to think about 20th-century Argentina, foreshadow the terrorist state and account for the way more sinister than the aforementioned “crack”. With Darío Grandinetti in the role of Perón, Ernesto Alterio as Colonel Moori Koenig and Francesc Orella (Merlí) as embalmer Pedro Ara.

By Star+. Premiere: 2022.

she hulk

In the world historical context of women’s struggle for equal rights, the Marvel universe revives a female character to star in a ten-part miniseries: Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in cases involving to superhumans. But that’s not all: the girl shares with her cousin, the famous Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the ability to transform into a green monster with superpowers and sizes as gigantic as her heart. Female and therefore improved version of one of the most mentioned characters created by Stan Lee.

Disney+. Premiere: 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Series starring one of the most beloved characters from the classic and original Star Wars saga. Ewan Mc Gregor returns to the role he played on film. Necessarily, his former protégé-turned-nemesis and the quintessential villain of the galactic world also returns with him: Anakyn Skylwaker (played by the questioned and equally acclaimed Hayden Christensen), alias Darth Vader. The fiction is set between Episodes 3 and 4 of the original films and it is most likely that it will particularly highlight the rancor and alternative love between old friends destined to destroy each other with sabers that will leave blue and red trails.

By Disney+. Premiere: 2022.

My Brilliant Friend

The series of four novels about two friends in a Naples town from childhood to old age unleashed at the time of its publication a literary boom analogous to that of a Harry Potter dedicated to an adult audience. The recent premiere of the film The Lost Daughter (Netflix) and the exquisitely adapted first seasons of My Brilliant Friend threaten to extend the Elena Ferrante phenomenon to streaming. Long live Lenú and especially poor and resentful Lina, as unpredictably evil as she is kind but relentlessly consistent in her hatred of the mafias, the rich and everything that smacks of the bourgeoisie. Without a doubt, Lina is a communist and feminist avant la lettre.

HBO+. Premiere of the third season: 2022.

The Lady of the Lake

If there are still goddesses in Hollywood, no one would deny that title to Natalie Portman (in her first foray into streaming series format) and Lupita Nyong’o. Together they star in the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Laura Lippman, with director Alma Har’el as screenwriter and creator. Women united to tell the story of a housewife who becomes an investigative journalist and detective –an updated and contemporary Miss Marple, perhaps– after the helplessness of a crime in Baltimore inspired by real events that occurred in the ’70s. Opportunity to account for contemporary female empowerment set in another era of women’s struggles.

AppleTV. Premiere: 2022.

Ms Marvel

With a politically correct premise and updated to the times, Disney focuses on a 16-year-old Pakistani and Muslim teenager to elevate her to the eternal skies of the Marvel world. The premise is a whole new American dream and the fulfilled fantasy of any fan of comics: Kamala Khan (Imán Vellani), a fan of The Avengers –and particularly Captain Marvel– becomes so involved with the world of superheroes that she begins to gain her own superhuman powers and shapeshift. Vellani will also play Ms. Marvel in the marvelsthe superhero blockbuster whose premiere is estimated in 2023.

Disney+. Premiere: late 2022.