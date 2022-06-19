The terrible fail of Pablo Montero when singing the national anthem

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara faced the Rojinegros del Atlas in a friendly match at the SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago, which is already giving people something to talk about because of something that happened before the game began.

As normally happens during friendly matches between Liga MX teams in the United States, the Mexican National Anthem was sung, which was performed by Mexican singer Pablo Montero.

However, the interpreter was not “up to the task” because only in the first verses did he make a mistake by “skipping” a part, earning the whistles and boos of all the fans present in the stadium.

Despite this “slip”, Pablo Montero continued with his interpretation and ended with a shout of “Long live Mexico!”, to try to “wash” his mistake and turn on the fans of the SeatGeek Stadium.

Faced with this terrible mistake, the fans “finished” Pablo Montero through social networks, as they made him a trend due to the large number of comments and memes that were published.

Pablo Montero was sober, that’s why he made a mistake in the national anthem — Luis Sandoval *\0/* ���� (@Sandovallj)

June 18, 2022





It’s Pablo Montero they were waiting for. The illegal Vicente Fernández, the Pirate Chente. But of course �� — Scorpio ♂♏ (@ScorpioOfficial)

June 18, 2022





Pablo Montero being Pablo Montero �� First in Mexico vs Suriname in Torreón, now in Atlas vs Chivas in Chicago �� – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez)

June 18, 2022



