Entertainment

The terrible fail of Pablo Montero when singing the national anthem

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara faced the Rojinegros del Atlas in a friendly match at the SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago, which is already giving people something to talk about because of something that happened before the game began.

As normally happens during friendly matches between Liga MX teams in the United States, the Mexican National Anthem was sung, which was performed by Mexican singer Pablo Montero.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Necaxa presents its jersey for the Apertura 2022

However, the interpreter was not “up to the task” because only in the first verses did he make a mistake by “skipping” a part, earning the whistles and boos of all the fans present in the stadium.

Despite this “slip”, Pablo Montero continued with his interpretation and ended with a shout of “Long live Mexico!”, to try to “wash” his mistake and turn on the fans of the SeatGeek Stadium.

Faced with this terrible mistake, the fans “finished” Pablo Montero through social networks, as they made him a trend due to the large number of comments and memes that were published.







Follow us on

Bachelor of Journalism, graduated from the University of Guadalajara. Follower of the Sacred Flock. Former host and collaborator of the program High Performance, of Radio UDG; creator of the Kick Off site. LB Rep. No snakes, just ladders. Contact: sergio.castellanos@debate.com.mx

see more

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dua Lipa reigns the nets in notable attire transparencies

7 mins ago

Ana de Armas net worth: the fortune of the Cuban actress who played Marilyn Monroe

8 mins ago

Adamari López breaks the silence and confesses if it bothers her that Toni Costa talks so much about her in La Casa de los Famosos

18 mins ago

Cara Delevingne goes out partying with the mayor of New York and gets involved

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button