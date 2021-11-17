Health

the tests in a Spanish studio

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

More serious symptoms, such as cough, pneumonia, up to hospitalization due to Covid. Smog would be a contributing cause of the worsening of the conditions of the positives. Pollution would not favor the transmissibility of the virus but would affect the worsening of the disease.

The evidence emerged from a study conducted by the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal) and published in the journal Environment Health Perspectives. Until now, no study had investigated how smog favors the disease, or its aggravation.

The details of the study

Experts considered 9,605 people including 481 confirmed cases of Covid (5%). For 4,000 of the participants, the experts performed blood tests in search of specific antibodies against the virus. It was found that higher exposure to nitric oxide and fine particles (PM2.5 fine particles) corresponded to higher concentrations of antibodies (an indicator of high viral load and stronger symptoms of infection).

In all cases, an association was found between high levels of pollutants and disease (presence of symptoms), particularly for the most severe cases that end up in hospital and intensive care. The association with fine particulate matter and disease was particularly strong for males over 60 and for those living in socio-economically disadvantaged areas.

The statement of the authors of the research

“Our study provides the strongest evidence on a global level of the association between air pollution and Covid,” explains the author of the work Manolis Kogevinas. “These findings are in line with the association between air pollution and hospitalization described for other infectious diseases such as influenza or pneumonia,” he continues.

Smog could therefore also contribute to promoting the development of chronic cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, which in turn would increase the risk of serious Covid., concludes the expert.

Climate, infertility from heating: Sos of andrologists. Damage to the reproductive system

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

No more flabby, soft and curtain-effect arms thanks to these 3 simple and very effective exercises perfect even at 50 years old

1 day ago

The gym offers a discount to those who get the vaccine: “First two months free”

2 weeks ago

The brain does not slow down and does not skip a beat in those who often perform these exercises

7 days ago

Apple Fitness + available from today in Italy and in 14 other countries around the world

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button