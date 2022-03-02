The things Tom Holland and Zendaya disagree on in their relationship

In an interview they recently had with each other to LADbible TV They faced each other to discuss some Internet topics and what their tastes are. One of the statements they discussed was “London It is the best city in the world”, which generated laughter from both artists.

Tom Holland born in kingston upon thames, in south west london United Kingdom, while Zendaya born in Oakland, California, United States, so both have very different cultures.

The actor assured that he “extremely agrees” with that statement, while his girlfriend said that it is “a beautiful city”, but that “there are other equally beautiful cities in the world”, so he did not agree.

Another subject of debate was the food: “Which is better, the American or the English?” Zendaya couldn’t decide and Tom Holland chose the one from his country. It was one of the funniest moments as the actor from Spiderman He wanted his girlfriend to try the Jaffas Cookies, but when she found out that they are filled with orange jam, she said no laughing.

Last year, when Zendaya won a Fashion Icon award at the CFDA, Tom Holland did not hesitate to show it off: “Naaa enough. An amazing achievement for the most amazing person. congratulations @zendaya and @luxurylaw you deserve all this”

There is no doubt that the young couple is the most followed courtship in Hollywood. His fans massively support his relationship which allows them to gain a lot of attention among all media and social networks.