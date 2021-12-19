The third dose will not be the last, Fauci: “It is possible that the anti Covid vaccine will become seasonal”

The immunologist e chief medical advisor of the White House Anthony Fauci reiterated to Sky Tg24 the hypothesis that the anti-Covid vaccine could become seasonal. The third dose, therefore, may not be the last. “We hope we don’t have to vaccinate people all the time, but we have to leave open the possibility that it will be required to have a seasonal vaccine, we don’t know for sure now. We have to wait and see what will be required in the coming months, ”he said. With regard to the recalls, he explained that it is possible “that a fourth dose may be needed but I hope it will not happen, that we obtain a level of duration of protection that goes beyond six months. Sure, it may be that the total appropriate regimen involves three doses of the vaccine at Mrna. We need the third dose because it is an integral part of the regimen, so it is possible that after the third dose we will not need another dose for much longer than six months. ”

However, what is most worrying is the Omicron variant: «We certainly know that Omicron is more contagious, we are not entirely sure that it is less serious». “We know – he added – that in South Africa it seems that the infected are less likely to go to hospital and contract a serious disease, but this is perhaps due to the fact that many in South Africa have already contracted Alpha or Beta and when they are cured they kept a level of immunity that protects them, not necessarily from contagion, but perhaps from contracting the serious illness ».

Vaccines for children

Vaccinate children? Fauci totally agrees, despite some parents’ skepticism. “They are safe – he said – There have been no problem cases so far, so this vaccine is proving to be safe and effective in minors in that age group”. The incidence of myocarditis “is minimal, especially in children between five and eleven we have not seen cases of myocarditis, when we do find them they are rare and especially in adolescent boys or at the end of their twenties”. “For now – he explained – the studies on minors from two to five years old are almost complete, now we are doing studies on newborns from six months to two years old. Probably in the first quarter of 2022 there will be enough data to give vaccines to children of that age group ».

Covid pills

Then he denied that there may be, in the short term, particular restrictions on entry into America from Europe. “I don’t think that will happen because there is already enough Omicron in the United States, so trying to keep Omicron away from other countries may not be effective. So I do not foresee new restrictions from Europe to the United States, it will remain so “. Finally, the virologist spoke of Merck’s anti-Covid pill which “is only 30 percent effective in hospitalization” and promoted the Pfizer pill which “reaches 90 percent effectiveness and avoids hospitalizations. This is great news. The only issue is that there are no large supplies of it, so we have to increase production because there will be great demand for this product ».

Archive cover photo: EPA / Leigh Vogel

Read also: