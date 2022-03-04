The third patient cured of HIV leaves hope in medicine to fight the disease

The woman received stem cell and umbilical cord blood transplants to treat leukemia. The treatment not only sent her cancer into remission, but also her HIV.

This week’s news that a third person has been “cured” of HIV through a single stem cell transplant has given hope of a larger-scale way of rolling back the epidemic of HIV that has plagued the world for decades.

But while this case is certainly cause for celebration, experts involved in the effort say we’re still a long way from a universal cure.

Researcher Yvonne Bryson, MD, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UCLA, said this case is special. The patient was a multiracial woman who lived with the HIV. The two previous patients were men: one white, one Latino.

The woman in this case received stem cell and umbilical cord blood transplants to treat leukemia. The treatment not only sent her cancer into remission, but also her HIV.

The success of this case suggests that cord stem cell transplants should be considered to produce remission and cure for people with HIV who also have cancer and other diseases, the researchers say.

While the news was met with enthusiasm in the scientific community, the approach will not be universally available, as all the transplants were performed to treat cancers in the three patients infected with HIV. “There are about 50 people a year who can benefit from this,” estimates Bryson.

Still, other experts say the approach could provide insights into other ways to find cures. And Bryson says it opens up options for more diverse populations.

Sharon Lewin, MD, president-elect of the International AIDS Society, called the report exciting and put the findings into perspective.

“A bone marrow transplant is not a viable large-scale strategy to cure cancer. HIVbut presents a proof of concept that the HIV can be cured,” he says. “It also further strengthens the use of gene therapy as a viable strategy for the cure of HIV“.

The woman needed a stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with leukemia, a blood cancer. The stem cell transplant technique used was also novel, says Bryson.

The medical team used a combination of adult stem cells from a relative’s blood and umbilical cord blood from a cord blood bank that had a rare mutation that makes the immune system resistant to the HIV.

In the two previous cases of cures of the HIV after transplants, both patients were treated with stem cell transplants, with the same mutation, but bone marrow transplants, a more difficult procedure. And no cord blood was used for that.

The combination of adult cells and umbilical cord blood cells proved to be the key to success. Using adult cells provides a kind of bridge that helps until cord blood takes over, the researchers say.

By day 100 after the transplant, Bryson says, the woman basically had a new immune system.

The HIV it remained undetectable on T cells and in bone marrow. And 37 months after the transplant, the woman stopped taking the antiretroviral treatment that is commonly given to treat the infection by the HIV .

“Currently, he is doing well clinically,” says Bryson. His cancer is also in remission.

Case histories: three patients

The middle-aged woman has requested privacy, asking that her age and other details not be disclosed. But the researchers did provide some background on her medical history and her path back to health.

She was diagnosed with HIV in 2013 and began treatment with antiretroviral therapy (ART). Four years after his diagnosis of HIV, developed high-risk acute myelogenous leukemia, a blood cancer. The transplant was done to treat that.

His recovery was much less eventful than that of the previous two patients, the researchers say. She left the hospital 17 days after the transplant. She had no serious complications like the first two, who developed a condition that occurs when the donor’s bone marrow or stem cells attack the recipient.

“This case also suggests that transplantation of resistant cells HIV was key to getting a cure here,” says Lewin of the International AIDS Society.

The first patient to achieve remission HIV after a stem cell transplant, a white man, remained in remission for 12 years and was considered cured. But he died of leukemia in September 2020. The other, a Latino man, has been in remission for more than 30 months.

statistics of HIVethnic/racial loads

In the US, about 1.2 million people have HIV, according to HIV.gov, although 13% do not know they have it. In 2019, 34,800 new infections were diagnosed.

Certain ethnic and racial groups are more affected by the HIV than others, given their share of the US population, federal statistics suggest. In 2019, for example, African Americans were 13% of the US population, but 40% of people with HIV.

Hispanics/Latinos represented 18.5% of the total population but 25% of those diagnosed with HIV.

The disparities also affect women unequally, with black women disproportionately affected compared to women of other racial and ethnic groups.

Annual infections with HIV remained stable overall among black women between 2015 and 2019, but the rate of new infections with the HIV among black women it is 11 times that of white women and 4 times that of Latinas, according to federal statistics.

Expert perspective, reactions

Vincent Marconi, MD, a professor of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine, whose research focuses on disparities in responses to treatment for HIVcalled the news “an exciting advance for the cure agenda.

This is the first woman to have been cured in less than 14 months, and they used umbilical cord blood, which could allow potentially less toxic regimens and fewer adverse effects.”

Although the approach, intended to be used to treat cancers, will not be widely available, he says it “does provide insight into somewhat related alternative models of cure involving gene therapy.”

Meanwhile, Marconi and other researchers are also focusing on the concept of referral from HIV long-term if a cure is not possible. Among the strategies under study are gene editing and immune-based treatments.

The referral of HIV is generally defined as having a viral load of HIV that is not detectable after discontinuation of treatment.

