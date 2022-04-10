the tidy sum that Cristiano Ronaldo pays him each month

The CR7 family will soon grow. While they have been in a relationship for five years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will soon become the parents of twins. The couple has already welcomed in 2017 a little Alana Martina, born in November. On a daily basis, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez also live with the footballer’s other children, Cristiano Jr and the twins Eva and Mateo.

The Manchester United striker and selection has never hidden his desire to be at the head of a large family. A vision of life as a couple totally shared by Georgina Rodriguez, who wishes to give the maximum to each of the children, without making any distinction between them. “We pride ourselves on taking care of our children ourselves, with the help of my sister Ivana when I am not available. I take them to school and make them do their homework. I love them all the same“, she explained to the magazine Hello in October 2020. In order for his family to be able to live in the best possible conditions, Cristiano Ronaldo does not skimp on the means, helped by his colossal income generated both by his salary at Manchester United (31 million euros per year), but also by its advertising contracts or its companies. As the Catalan newspaper reveals El Nacionalthe footballer also pays a sum each month to his partner.

Georgina Rodriguez would indeed receive 100,000 euros monthly, in order to cover “child care and expenses“. With the upcoming arrival of their twins, this amount may well see a small increase.

Aurelien Gaucher